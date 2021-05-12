SULPHUR In the end, the Notre Dame Pioneers got the hit by pitch when they really needed it.
With the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the eighth inning, Luke Hoffpauir was hit by a pitch on the first pitch to lift the Pioneers to a 3-2 win over St. Thomas Aquinas in the Division III state semifinals at McMurry Park in Sulphur.
The win improved the Pios to 24-6 on the season and into Friday’s 6 p.m. state championship game matchup with St. Charles.
“It’s amazing,” Notre Dame senior pitcher Ethan Menard said. “We’re just making it a dream come true. For all the seniors that didn’t get a season last year and for everybody that didn’t get to finish their season, this is a miracle.”
When the bottom of the eighth began, Notre Dame leadoff hitter Dom Thibodeaux got hit by a pitch. The umpire, however, called him back to the batter’s box, ruling he leaned into the pitch.
Thibodeaux flew out to left instead, but the Pios weren’t done.
Parker Seilhan’s infield single up the middle was compounded by a throwing error to get him to second base.
Menard was intentionally walked ahead of Karson Broussard’s infield single to load the bases.
Then on the next pitch, Hoffpauir was hit by a curve ball throw way inside to force home Seilhan with the game-winning run.
“They do an excellent job,” Pios coach Chris Stevens said. “They threw a bunch of off-speed pitches and kept us guessing. I thought 7 (Gavin Foster) did a great job and the guy that came in at the end (Jaden Collura) threw a lot of strikes. We just got a few hits on him.”
Notre Dame jumped out to a 2-0 lead with two runs in the second. With one out, Hoffpauir walked and scored on Caleb Comeaux’s triple to right. Alex Stevens then fouled off pitch after pitch before a ground out to third chased home Comeaux with the second run.
“They probably swung the bats better than us today,” Stevens said. “They didn’t have many opportunities, but they took advantage of it. We had some younger kids step up for us – some of our juniors.
“Big triple by Caleb and a huge at-bat by Alex. I think about 12 pitches to get that ground out and get that second run.”
Trailing 2-0 entering the seventh inning in an elimination game last weekend, Stevens knew a two-run lead may not be enough.
Consequently, when Hoffpauir led off the fourth with an infield single, Comeaux and Stevens both bunted to get two runners in scoring position with one out.
But the Falcons coaxed a pop up and a ground out to avoid damage.
That extra run would have come in handy when St. Thomas Aquinas rallied in the sixth. First, Casey Artigues hit a one-out homer to right to cut the lead in half.
Then Menard hit Dane Watts with a pitch.
“I had my stuff,” Menard said. “I came out and did good. My defense played. In that sixth, I just couldn’t find my fastball or my curve ball. I was having a little trouble throwing strikes and I got behind. I just had to work a little extra harder to get those outs I needed.”
Watts ended up scoring on Logan Pierre’s two-out infield single to tie the game. What many may forget years from now is Pios first baseman Thibodeaux then throwing out Jordan Trapiani at the plate to keep the game tied.
“I stuck with him,” Stevens of keeping Menard in. “He probably has our best stuff – three pitches. I was trying to get him out of that inning. I thought he had the best chance to get those guys out – the top of their order who are tough outs.”
William Vice relieved Menard after one out in the seventh and went the final 1.2 innings to get the win.
“Will is as steady as you get, very little emotion,” Stevens said. “He gets out there and gets the job done, packs his bag and goes home. Every day he does the same thing. He doesn’t get too high and he doesn’t get too low. He’s done an excellent job for us.”
That set up the Pios’ game-winning rally that fittingly ended with a hit batsman after much of the conversation throughout the game focusing on the Falcons hitters crowding the plate.
“They crowded the plate,” Menard said. “At the end of the day, I can’t let it affect me on the mound. My mentality can’t be focused on something else like that. I just have to focus on me and the mitt and let the umpires worry about that.”