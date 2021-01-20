The Acadiana Lady Rams soccer team was solid in Adam Bonin's first season as head coach, but it ended with an early playoff exit.

This year’s Lady Rams squad is looking even better in Bonin’s second season and appears poised to break through come playoff time. They’re currently ranked No. 11 in Division I with a 13-5-4 record and solid senior leadership.

The Lady Rams haven’t lost a game since December against Northshore, the defending Division I state champions, and they were able to tie Southside Tuesday night despite missing two starters.

“We’ve had our ups and downs,” Bonin said. “Thirteen wins is really good, I feel like we’ve won the games that we’re supposed to and lost the ones we were supposed to. We tied a really good St. Joseph’s team, which gave us a little pep in our step and showed we can play with anyone. We’ve had a successful season so far. Last night we were down two starters (against Southside). We didn’t get the result we were looking for, but we still came away with a tie.”

The Lady Rams have seen senior forward Isabelle Smith excel as a scorer and a facilitator, leading the team in scoring with 25 goals as well as assists with 15.

“We know teams are planning to stop her (Smith),” Bonin said. “We got her to understand having everyone around you play well is key. She has 15 assists so far, which has been important to our success. Our captains (Smith and Maya Castaneda) have been able to lead this team like we were looking for.”

Castaneda is also a senior and moved to goal keeper this season. While she was reluctant to do so at first, she’s excelled in that role and has allowed less than a goal a game.

“We moved Maya (Castaneda) to goal keeper, which has been huge for us,” Bonin said. “She didn’t want to at the beginning, but she’s stepped in there and taken the role on and ran with it.”

The Lady Rams have also seen juniors Tori Alvarado, Lillie Young and Khloe Leleux step up along with freshman Addison Aucoin, Kennedi David and Reese Foreman.

“Tori (Alvarado) and Lillie (Young) are our second-leading scorers and assist leaders,” Bonin said. “They’re both juniors along with center back Khloe Leleux. She cleans up any messes we get into in the back. Our back line has been really good, which has been key to us not being scored on in so long. Those three freshmen (Aucoin, David and Foreman) have stepped in and been able to play in big moments already. They’ve almost been flawless.”

The Lady Rams have been playing very well in the past month, as they’ve been able to adapt to different styles of play and excel against a variety of opponents.

“The players are buying into our style of play,” Bonin said. “They’re each working together and enjoy playing. We’re playing better than what we were at the beginning and keep getting better every time.

"We’ve had teams play tight defense on us and had others come flying at us, but we’ve been able to adapt and go with the flow of what other teams are bringing and sort it out as we go.”

The Lady Rams have been fortunate so far with COVID-19. They’ve gotten more games in than most teams, and they’re hoping to end the regular season strong with momentum heading into the playoffs.

“We’ve been fortunate,” Bonin said. “I just told the girls to be appreciative of the games we’ve been able to play and made sure they understand how lucky they are. Some teams haven’t even played 10 games yet. These last games will give us more opportunity to peak, and hopefully come playoff time we’ll be successful and ready to make a little run.”