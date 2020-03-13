LAFAYETTE — This setup was already unusual.
For the first time since the LHSAA boys basketball state tournament started in 1961, state championship games were played on schools' campus Friday.
Danny Broussard’s St. Thomas More Cougars were among the five select schools hosting as the highest-seeded team in their final. As of Thursday, Broussard was expecting a sellout of 1,400 people for top-seeded STM’s Division II final against No. 2 University High at the Cougardome.
And if all of those fans would have been there to see this title game, they would have gotten their money’s worth. STM did what it often does, rallying from a seven-point fourth quarter deficit to beat U-High 57-56 and win its third straight state championship.
“They never had any doubt that we could come back and win, and I sure didn’t,” Broussard said. “Did I have my doubts that it just wasn’t our day? Yeah. But when I looked up and we made a little run, I just knew we had something left in the tank.”
Jaden Shelvin, the game’s Most Valuable Player, stepped to the free-throw line with 24.2 seconds left, and, in near dead silence, nailed both foul shots to regain the lead. Jack Bech then followed by blocking U-High’s Shawn Jones’ shot to preserve the victory.
“I thought we were the better team tonight,” U-High coach Joe Spencer said. “It just didn’t go our way at the end. You get some calls that could go either way, and we had a tough one go against us. Then at the end, we couldn’t get a shot off. I probably should have called a timeout.”
It was a game for the ages that, aside from media members and essential personnel, no one was there to see in person. On Friday afternoon, in response to Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ decision to restrict public gathering because of the coronavirus outbreak, the LHSAA announced all state finals would be played with no fans in attendance.
“I think we would have won by more if the whole school would have been here,” said STM’s Carter Domingue, who finished with 15 points. “But we got down to business and got a third straight.”
With so much uncertainty throughout the day, Broussard admitted to mentally struggling to prepare for the championship game. The state basketball hall of famer went home at 4 p.m. to “get his mind right.”
“It’s the strangest thing I’ve ever seen,” Broussard said. “You felt like it was a scrimmage in October.”
“How do you explain that?” Broussard added. “I’ve been coaching for 37 years and 1,400 games. Nothing ever like this.”
For Spencer, even given the circumstances, this loss stings just as much.
“You’ll lament those little things for days and days and days — things you could do differently after a loss, like any loss,” Spencer said. “But it’s really tough because it’s a state championship game, even though it was set up like a scrimmage. Technically it was a state championship game.”
U-High’s five first-half 3-pointers, including four in the second quarter, helped it take a 30-26 lead into halftime. In fact, all 12 of the Cubs’ points in the second quarter came on 3-point attempts.
But STM seemed to answer every U-High run with one of its own, preventing the Cubs from taking complete control. The lead changed six times and the game was tied twice in the first 16 minutes.
“It was kind of tough after not having the support behind you and not having the people that go against you,” Jones said of the game’s atmosphere. “Because the people that go against you, it motivates you to focus and do better. But without it, it was just kind of tough.
“What made it worse was we practiced for two days straight with sound in the gym to get ready for the 1,400 people, and it was just nobody. It was just dead silent.”
The Cubs took a 10-point lead in the third quarter, its largest lead of the game, on a 3-pointer by Milan Mejia, who finished with a team-high 16 points.
But the Cougars kept chipping away. After Mejia hit his fourth triple of the game to give U-High a 47-40 lead, STM went on a 12-4 run to grab its first lead since the first quarter.
A 3-pointer from DJ Morton and layup by Bryce Brown quickly gave U-High a four-point cushion, but Domingue cut the deficit to two points by banking a triple off the glass with 2:23 remaining.
Two minutes later, after drawing a foul on a drive to the basket, Shelvin stepped to the line for the critical free-throw attempts. Having not missed a free throw during the playoffs, Shelvin did what he always does.
“The thing I do when I go up for free throws is just pretend like nobody’s there,” said Shelvin, who finished with a game-high 20 points.
Broussard interrupted Shelvin with a laugh.
“There was nobody there tonight!”