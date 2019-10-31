The Cecilia Bulldogs are peaking at the right time.
After a 1-3 start, the Bulldogs have won three of their past four with their only loss coming by one point versus Breaux Bridge.
Last week, versatile senior Dillard Calais totaled 90 yards on six touches with a touchdown in a 41-12 win over Opelousas.
"Dillard just brings a lot to the table," Cecilia coach Dennis Skains said. "Early on, he had a couple of injuries. That kept him out of one game. Although he was nicked up, he played in the other game.
"He's about 5-9, 175 pounds and is the fastest player on our team. He's hard to match up with in the passing and running game. We do more in the passing game to get him in matchups and really haven't found anybody who can run with him."
The combination of Calais and tailback Danarious Journet (1,078 yards rushing, 14 TDs) has been instrumental for Cecilia (4-4, 2-1 in District 6-4A), which travels to Livonia (5-2, 1-1) Friday.
"Both backs can bring it to the house," Skains said. "Dillard hasn't been a surprise. I probably need to have my head examined for not putting him at tailback earlier. We had him at outside linebacker last year.
"I loved him at that position, though. I'm a defensive guy, and I loved his speed. He's tough on the edge. He still plays a little at linebacker. Last year, every time we did put him on offense he'd make a big play."
Sophomore quarterback Alex Soileau, who took as the starter early in the year, also continues to make strides.
"If you let Soileau make decisions, he won't make the wrong ones," Skains said.
Rams' Zeno adds depth
Entering the season, Tyvin Zeno was listed as a starting receiver for Acadiana.
When Dillan Monette was hampered by an injury early in the year, however, the 5-foot-9, 180-pound junior moved to the backfield and his success has given coach Matt McCullough three home-run threats at halfback.
Last week, the Wreckin' Rams (8-0, 5-0 in District 3-5A) shattered school records in an 82-41 win at Sam Houston. Acadiana's three-headed rushing monster combined for 610 yards and 10 touchdowns.
"We run the ball a lot," McCullough said. "You always need three to four backs, and it helps to have quality ones. Zeno has done a good job the entire year. That has helped keep all our backs fresh."
With 343 yards rushing last week, Monette broke the single-game school record while Brooks (10 carries, 157 yards) and Zeno (10-110) each scored twice. On the season, Zeno has rushed for 555 yards and 10 scores on 77 carries.
"Zeno is a bruising-type runner who also has good speed," McCullough said. "He can run through you and also can outrun some people. He has better speed than people think. He does a good job running downhill and is also a good blocker."
Acadiana, ranked first in The Acadiana Advocate's Super 10 and No. 5 statewide in Class 5A, travels to the Lake Charles area again Friday to battle Barbe (6-2, 4-1)
"Barbe is one of the teams that has given us the most trouble," McCullough said. "They run the ball a little more than they used to. Their offense is similar to Sam Houston, but Barbe runs the ball a little more."
After allowing 41 points in the first half, Acadiana held Sam Houston scoreless in the second half.
"Sam Houston has a couple of good receivers, and their quarterback did a good job," McCullough said. "We had a few busted coverages and were able to fix that at halftime."
Patriots adjust on the fly
Despite being picked to finish last in The Acadiana Advocate's preseason poll, North Vermilion is tied for first place in District 4-4A.
Repeatedly faced with injuries to his star players, coach Brett Blakey has done a masterful job of filling in the gaps.
Last week, the Patriots rallied from a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat Washington-Marion 35-34.
With starting tailback Kendrick Baudoin sidelined (separated shoulder), quarterback Darius Gilliam and sophomore Benny Freeman combined to rush for 336 yards and four touchdowns.
"Coming into the season, we knew Benny was one of our better athletes," Blakey said. "He's more of a running back, but since we have Kendrick, we got him on the field as a receiver. He did a great job of coming in and excelling at running back last week.
"He's only around 5-foot-7, 145 pounds, but he's shifty and quick. He gets up to top speed quickly and finds the hole well. The cuts he makes are impressive. He had a couple of nice cutbacks when the hole was clogged."
It's possible that Baudoin could return for the first round of the playoffs. Gilliam, who is among the area's leading rushers with 743 yards and seven scores, has also missed some time with a concussion.
"We've been able to plug guys in and get the job done," said Blakey, whose team hosts Eunice (6-2, 1-1) Friday. "It's a testament to all of them."
The Patriots have also been aided by the return of defensive linemen Jace and Jance Miller, who transferred back to North Vermilion after Week 1.
"It took a couple of weeks after that to get the paperwork handled and get their eligibility cleared by the LHSAA," Blakey said. "In the Erath game (Week 4), they rotated in and then became full-time starters later.
"The guys we used in their absence did a real good job. Again, it's a testament to the guys who filled in. It's always nice to have more depth, especially at this point in the season."