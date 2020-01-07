The Northwest girls basketball team led by as many as 17 points in the third quarter of Tuesday’s non-district game at Lafayette High and, led by Mary Leday’s 15 points, cruised to a 49-35 win.
But Lady Raiders coach Nicole Manuel was brutally succinct when asked to assess her team’s performance.
“Horrible,” Manuel said. “We had way too many turnovers.”
Manuel’s harsh evaluation is fitting consdering Northwest reached the Class 3A semifinals for the first time in school history last year. In Manuel’s eyes, good won’t be good enough if the Lady Raiders are going to take the next step.
Manuel, now in her third year coaching her alma mater, has especially high standards for this group. Northwest had no seniors last season, so her entire rotation, including her daughter Katlyn, is back. Moreover, before they were in high school, she coached all of these girls in either elementary school or in AAU.
That continuity has translated over the last three years. In Manuel’s first season leading the program, the Lady Raiders made the quarterfinals for the first time in six years. Last season, Manuel’s squad won 26 games, nearly knocking off eventual-champion Loranger at the Rapides Parish Coliseum in Alexandria.
After Tuesday’s win, Northwest is 16-2 on the year, its only two losses coming against LaGrange and Lafayette Christian. The Lady Raiders later avenged the loss to the Lady Knights, the three-time Division IV champions, during Northwest’s own tournament late last month.
“Like I told them in the locker room, ‘When y’all are ready to play and y’all are ready to have fun while y’all are playing, we’re unstoppable,’" Manuel said.
The Lady Raiders have risen all the way to No. 1 in the lastest 3A power ranking, which is not a totally unfamiliar spot for them. Northwest was the top-ranked team at one point last year. Tuesday’s win against the 5A Lady Lions should help Northwest stay in that spot for at least another week, especially considering Lafayette was 15-5 coming into the game.
But to Manuel, the Lady Raiders didn’t play like a No. 1 team on Tuesday.
“They always work hard, but we have to make sure that we do everything fundamentally correct,” Manuel said. “Like how we missed some passes or we’re missing an open person or we’re making a chest pass when we should make a bounce pass. Those kinds of things.”
“We have a goal in mind,” Manuel continued, “and we have to make sure we’re always working toward that.”
To emphasize her point about mastering the fundamentals, Manuel needs only to point to last year’s 43-42 loss to Loranger. The Lady Raiders missed two opportunities to take the lead in the final 16 seconds of the contest.
“We can’t miss layups,” Manuel said. “That’s what hurt us in the Top 28.”
The good news is Northwest is balanced offensively. On Tuesday, it was Leday leading the charge, but other nights it’s Khahli Malone, Katlyn Manuel or Tashianna Fontenot. Fontenot finished with 14 points against the Lady Lions, while Manuel and Malone had six and seven points, respectively.
“It fluctuates,” the coach said. “That’s one good thing about our team. If you focus on one player, which I think (Lafayette) was focusing a lot inside, then that’s OK. We have other girls.”