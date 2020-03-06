Coming into Thursday night's quarterfinal game, Lafayette Christian hadn't played in almost two weeks.
The 11-day layoff was easily the longest of the season for the Knights, who had a five-day break during the Christmas holidays.
Regardless, LCA was able to shake off the rust and defeat No. 7 St. Charles Catholic by a 46-30 margin to advance to the Division III semifinals next week at home.
In the opening minutes on Thursday, the No. 2 Knights picked up right where they left off in their last game, a 72-66 win at Division II top-ranked St. Thomas More.
In that game, the Knights knocked down seven of their first nine 3-pointers and posted 24 first-quarter points.
Against St. Charles (24-12), LCA made their first three shots, all of which were 3-pointers, to stake a 9-2 lead after the visitors scored the first basket.
The iron was unkind to the Knights during the remainder of the first quarter, which ended with the hosts ahead 9-6.
"We had some bad practices," said LCA coach Errol Rogers Sr., whose team will welcome the winner of No. 6 Northlake Christian at No. 3 Episcopal to the LCA Sportsplex in next week's semifinal round.
"You can tell the layoff hurt, but it's no excuse. You have to come to play because you don't get a second chance. Against STM, win or lose, we knew we would play again. Now it's loser goes home."
In the second quarter, senior guard B.J. Francis scored eight of his 10 points as LCA used a 12-0 run to move ahead 21-6 with 3:40 left in the half.
Undaunted, the Comets outscored LCA during the remainder of the half and closed the gap to 25-13 on a 3-pointer at the buzzer by Owen Bourgeois.
"I told my assistant coach that I thought we could defend St. Charles really well," Rogers said. "We started off shooting the ball well, and then we went blank. I think the first four shots we took were 3's.
"We made the first three. I thought we were good defensively, but I thought we were about to open up the game. It was 25-8, and then the next thing you know, it was 25-13."
St. Charles forward Christian Montz, who recently surpassed the 1,000-point career scoring threshold, was held to four points.
The 6-foot-5 senior was averaging 15 points and had scored 19 per game vs. district opponents, according to his father, SCC coach Jeff Montz.
"I think both teams were trying to keep the other from getting into a rhythm," Jeff Montz said. "I think that was the game plan for both sides. LCA hasn't had the success they've had without having really good athletes.
"Naturally, we're disappointed. We didn't travel up here to lose. We didn't accomplish our goal, but our guys fought hard. God has a plan that's greater than a basketball game. As long as we honor God in winning or losing, then we've succeeded."
LCA (24-9) was led by Victor Dupre's 13 points.
"They slowed the game down," Dupre said. "We played through it and did what we had to do. We played solid defense."
"With the delay since our last game, we had to adjust and get our legs back under us and get our wind back. We had to catch our second wind."
Dupre, a 6-foot-2 senior, is the only LCA player who has been a part of the program's three straight championship squads.
"There's no pressure," he said. "But I really want to win, continue the legacy and have four state championships.
"I try to be a leader on and off the court and instill into the young guys as much as I can while I'm still here."
Senior forward Jerquin Edwards, a transfer from Opelousas High, scored 11 points before fouling out in the fourth quarter.
"I know we started off slowly, but we got the win," Edwards said. "It's a great feeling. Last year at Opelousas High, we lost in the first round.
"Now that I'm able to go to the semifinals at a new school, it's a great feeling. I want to win the championship."
To do that, the Knights will need Edwards to stay out of foul trouble.
"Edwards is very important for us," his coach said. "I want to see him get better.
"I thought he had some silly fouls. I told him he has to be consistent. You can't take a play off, or you could end up losing the game."
St. Charles got 13 points from Kameron Campbell.