New Orleans-area coaches who defied the odds and dominant pitchers who each lost only once all year highlight the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 3A All-State teams.
St. Charles Catholic baseball coach Wayne Stein, who led the Comets to their first state championship after the program finished as the runner-up six times, was named the Coach of the Year.
Hannan coach Becky Lambert was named Coach of the Year after leading the Hawks to their first softball championship since 2012, needing an seventh-inning rally against Parkview Baptist to clinch the title.
Stein directed a St. Charles team that was seeded sixth in the Division II playoffs and needed to beat the bracket’s top three seeds to win the state title. The Comets won 17 of their final 19 games and finished the season 31-8.
Trailing 2-1 in the top of the seventh inning and down to their final strike, Lambert’s Hawks scored five unanswered runs to beat the two-time defending champion Eagles 6-2.
Undefeated during district play, Hannan finished the season 26-6.
Sterlington’s Trey Rugg, a two-way standout who posted a 14-1 record on the mound, was named the Outstanding Player in baseball.
Brusly’s Mary-Cathryn Comeaux, the Southeastern Louisiana signee who went 25-1 in the circle, was named the Outstanding Player in softball.
Rugg, a returning All-Stater, closed his career by leading the Panthers to a state championship. On the mound, he held a 1.15 ERA and struck out 90 over 97⅓ innings pitched. At the plate, he registered a team-leading .389 batting average with 36 RBIs and eight home runs.
Comeaux, the Gatorade Louisiana Player of the Year, recorded 0.558 ERA and 288 strikeouts in leading the Panthers to its first 3A softball title since 2013. She also batted .500 with 36 RBIs and 10 home runs.
LSWA CLASS 3A CHARTS
BASEBALL
Pos. player school class stats
P Kaile Levatino St. Charles Jr. 9-3
P Trey Rugg Sterlington Sr. 14-1
P Dylan Carmourche University Jr. 11-2
P Avery Davis South Beauregard Sr. 8-2
C Coedy Fonseca De La Salle Sr. .404
IF Robby Gilbert St. Charles Sr. .402
IF Seaver Sheets Sterlington So. .369
IF Jacob Burke University Sr. .373
IF Zeph Hoffpauir Berwick Sr. .354
OF Nick Lorio St. Charles Sr. .333
OF Mitchell Sanford Berwick Sr. .434
OF Matt Domingues Erath Sr. .468
UT Hunter Wriborg Iota Sr. 9-1
UT Shaun Todd Jena Sr. 6-2
UT Braden Hough Sterlington Jr. .359
UT Brenden Jeane-Moody Iowa Sr. 9-4
UT Cory Cook De La Salle Sr. .352
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: TREY RUGG, STERLINGTON
COACH OF THE YEAR: WAYNE STEIN, ST. CHARLES CATHOLIC
Honorable mention
Caleb St. Martin, St. Charles; J.T. Peloquin, St. Louis; Cole Shamburg, Loyola; Lance Wade, University; Tyler Steib, St. James; Alec Mahler, St. James; Reid Perkins, Patterson; Seth Canty, Berwick; Chad LaGrange, Berwick; Adam Tubbs, Sterlington; Lance Wade, University; Brandon Noel, Erath; Charles Keith, South Beauregard; Mitchell Lege, Iota,; Chance Lyon, Loyola; Reece Brooks, Sterlington; Trelon Jones, Jena; Blade Chesne, Avoyelles; Barrett Keane, Jena; Dylan Jimenez, South Beauregard; Tyler Darbonne, Eunice; Grant Fontenot, Eunice; Davis Johnson, Sterlington; Leland Broussard, South Beauregard; Brock Slaton, University; Barreyy Hover, Berwick; Trae Rambin, Iota; Andrew Ashby, Iota; Austin Phillips, Eunice; Garrett Becker, North Vermilion; Chase Fisher, South Beauregard; Kade Germany, North Webster; Hayden Durke, North Vermilion.
SOFTBALL
Pos. player school class stats
P Whitney Tate Caldwell Parish Sr. 12-1
P Alex Clesi Hannan Jr. 15-4
P Mary-Cathryn Comeaux Brusly Sr. 25-1
P Madisyn Fruge Church Point Fr. 14-6
C Gentry Spinks Hannan So. .477
IF Victoria Abrams Caldwell Parish Sr. .505
IF Anna Hunt Caldwell Parish Sr. .500
IF Taylor Edwards De La Salle Sr. .706
IF Alexa Poche Haynes Academy Jr. .525
OF Jaclyn Deason South Beauregard Sr. .540
OF Brooke St. Pierre St. Charles Sr. .510
OF Angel Bradford Brusly Sr. .552
UT Kiri Parker St. James Sr. .603
UT Alexis Dale Hannan So. .563
UT Myka Lester Westlake Sr. .520
UT Carina Chargois Kaplan So. 20-6
UT Karina Simpkins South Beauregard Sr. 20-4
OUSTANDING PLAYER: MARY-CATHRYN COMEAUX, BRUSLY
COACH OF THE YEAR: BECKY LAMBERT, HANNAN
Honorable mention
Rachel Wisecarver, Sterlington; Hannah Jerkins, Sterlington; Lesley Lebleu, Iowa; Alyssa Gray, Berwick; Madison Carline, Berwick; Morgan Eaves, South Beauregard; Brittney Turner, Albany; Kameryn Adkins, Brusly; Saylor Young, Brusly; Katelyn Courville, St. Louis; Nella LaGrange, Crowley; Phobee Spell, Crowley; Sckylier Baronet, Crowley; Jocelyn Marceaux, Crowley; Rani Meaux, North Vermilion; Abigail Lopez, North Vermilion; Brittney Primeaux, North Vermilion; Ainsley Constantine, North Vermilion; Cera Blanchard, De La Salle; Alyssa Gremillion Avoyelles; Kaela Mullins, Sterlington; Tori Shirley, Jena; Ana Alexander, Iowa; Mikah Ortiz, Berwick; Britt Bourgoyne, Brusly; Meryl Guidry, Kaplan; Hailee Doucet, Church Point; Taizja Jones, Church Point; Tamia Brown, Jena; Sedrianna Wilson, Jena; Lauryn Packard, Kaplan; Hannah Derouen, St. Louis.