ST. MARTINVILLE - Carencro excelled in every facet of the game in a 45-12 non-district win at St. Martinville Friday.
The Bears blocked a punt, intercepted two passes, and returned two fumbles for touchdowns while punter/kicker Gavin Royer kept the Tigers backed up deep in their own territory much of the night.
"It's always good to get a win," Carencro coach Tony Courville said. "We weren't able to finish the games the last three weeks. Tonight, we were able to finish one."
After the Tigers closed within 15-12 on a 16-yard run by Steven Blanco with 7:44 remaining in the second quarter, the Bears scored 30 unanswered points.
Dontae Darjean carried 24 times for 142 yards and two touchdowns, and Chantz Ceaser rushed for 106 yards on 15 attempts with two scores and three two-point conversions.
"We incorporated that this week," Ceaser said of the Bears' potent two-point conversion play, an option run out of the swinging gate formation.
Royer kept the Tigers (3-2) bottled up deep in their own territory with several touchbacks and two punts that were downed inside the St. Martinville 10.
"He's a weapon," Courville said of the senior. "He's an all-state punter and kicker, in my opinion. When he's putting kickoffs eight and nine-yards deep into the end zone, he's a weapon. He kept them pinned back with punts, as well."
St. Martinville struck first on a 27-yard keeper by quarterback Tanner Harrison at the 8:45 mark of the first quarter.
After the Bears answered on a 13-yard run by Ceaser, junior defensive back David Journet extended the Carencro lead to 15-6 with a 39-yard scoop and score in the second quarter.
"That was huge," Courville said. "They were driving. We finally got our assignments and techniques correct on the option, and they made an errant pitch."
Harrison completed 3 of his first 4 passes for 87 yards, but the senior only completed one more pass for minus-three yards the rest of the way.
"I have some young guys, some sophomores, in the secondary," Courville said. "Sometimes it takes them a little while."
"On their scoring drives, we gave them 30 yards in penalties. There were some assignment problems where kids were lined up incorrectly and some missed assignments against St. Martinville's option game."
With running back Jaylon John sidelined with an injury, Darjean and Ceaser helped Carencro (2-3) chew up the clock.
"At halftime, we cleaned some things up," Courville said. "In the end, I think we took over with conditioning. Our offense was on the field a lot, which kept their defense out there. That's our game-plan.
"Dontae and Chantz work tremendously hard during the week. It shows up on Friday nights. Chantz is only a junior. He's going to continue to be a great football player for us. We're expecting big things from him. It's Dontae's time to shine, and he's taking advantage of it."
Diego Vasconcelos had the blocked punt for the Bears, who got interceptions from Koen Beavers and Joni Martin.
Trailing 23-12 in the third quarter, St. Martinville got the ball near midfield when Delian Mallery recovered a fumble, but the Tigers turned it right back over and Carencro punched it in for a 31-12 lead.