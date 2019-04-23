Class 5A
25-Alexandria at 8-Acadiana, 4 p.m., Tuesday
21-Comeaux at 12-Haughton, 5 p.m., Tuesday
6-Ruston 11, 27-New Iberia 1
26-St. Amant at 7-Lafayette High, 4 p.m., Tuesday
Former Rayne High football coach Curt Ware is set to become the new football coach at New Iberia Senior High, he confirmed Monday to The Acadi…
Class 4A
32-Westgate at 1-Tioga, 6 p.m. Tuesday
17-North Desoto at 16-Rayne, 6 p.m. Tuesday
21-Beau Chene 6, 12-DeRidder 3
30-Ednar Karr at 3-Breaux Bridge, 6:30 p.m., Tuesday
19-Carencro at 14-South Lafourche, 6 p.m. Tuesday
18-Assumption at 15-Cecilia, 5:30 p.m., Tuesday
Class 3A
1-Sterlington 10, 32-Church Point 0
28-Bogalusa at 5-Iota, 6 p.m. Tuesday
The mindset for Iota baseball has always been unfinished business.
13-North Vermilion 12, 20-Pine Prairie 8
3-South Beauregard 6, 30-Crowley 1
14-Kaplan 6, 19-Westlake 1
11-Eunice 5, 22-Port Barre 4
31-Lake Charles College Prep at 2-Erath, 6 p.m. Tuesday
You won’t catch Erath High School baseball coach Jeremy Picard throwing a pity party.
Class 2A
17-Delcambre at 16-Fisher, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday
8-Loreauville 16, 25-Northeast 0
Class 1A
16-Haynesville 12, 17-Gueydan 2
The Ascension Episcopal softball team will play Notre Dame in the Division III quarterfinals at 2 p.m. Saturday in Crowley, a David versus Gol…
Division II
14-Thomas Jefferson at 3-Teurlings, 4 p.m. Friday (11 a.m. DH Saturday)
15-David Thibodaux at 2-St. Thomas More, 4 p.m. DH Wednesday (4 p.m. Thursday)
It may not be unanimous opinion among coaches, but many loathe squaring off against their friends in the business in the postseason.
Coach Mike Thibodeaux acknowledged there was one exception in his time as the Teurlings Catholic baseball coach that a Rebels’ season was almo…
Division III
9-Northlake Christian at 8-Catholic-NI, 6 p.m., Friday (1:30 p.m. Saturday DH)
12-Country Day at 5-Notre Dame, 6 p.m., Friday (4 p.m. DH Saturday)
14-Patrick Taylor at 3-Ascension, 6 p.m., Friday (noon DH Saturday)
Division IV
13-Vermilion Catholic at 4-St. John, 6 p.m. Friday (2 p.m. DH Saturday)
11-Westminster at 6-Opelousas Catholic, 4 p.m. Friday (11 a.m. DH Saturday)
15-LCA at 2-Ascension Catholic, 5 p.m. DH Wednesday (5 p.m. Thursday)
7-ESA at 2-Northside Christian, April 30, 5 p.m.