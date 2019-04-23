BBHSTeurlingsBSB3.040719
Teurlings Catholic first baseman Connor Dickerson and the Rebels are hoping to nail down the program's fourth straight state championship this postseason.

 Advocate Photo by Brad Kemp

Class 5A

25-Alexandria at 8-Acadiana, 4 p.m., Tuesday

21-Comeaux at 12-Haughton, 5 p.m., Tuesday

6-Ruston 11, 27-New Iberia 1

26-St. Amant at 7-Lafayette High, 4 p.m., Tuesday

Class 4A

32-Westgate at 1-Tioga, 6 p.m. Tuesday

17-North Desoto at 16-Rayne, 6 p.m. Tuesday

21-Beau Chene 6, 12-DeRidder 3

30-Ednar Karr at 3-Breaux Bridge, 6:30 p.m., Tuesday

19-Carencro at 14-South Lafourche, 6 p.m. Tuesday

18-Assumption at 15-Cecilia, 5:30 p.m., Tuesday

Class 3A

1-Sterlington 10, 32-Church Point 0

28-Bogalusa at 5-Iota, 6 p.m. Tuesday

13-North Vermilion 12, 20-Pine Prairie 8

3-South Beauregard 6, 30-Crowley 1

14-Kaplan 6, 19-Westlake 1

11-Eunice 5, 22-Port Barre 4

31-Lake Charles College Prep at 2-Erath, 6 p.m. Tuesday

Class 2A

17-Delcambre at 16-Fisher, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday

8-Loreauville 16, 25-Northeast 0

Class 1A

16-Haynesville 12, 17-Gueydan 2

Division II

14-Thomas Jefferson at 3-Teurlings, 4 p.m. Friday (11 a.m. DH Saturday)

15-David Thibodaux at 2-St. Thomas More, 4 p.m. DH Wednesday (4 p.m. Thursday)

Division III

9-Northlake Christian at 8-Catholic-NI, 6 p.m., Friday (1:30 p.m. Saturday DH)

12-Country Day at 5-Notre Dame, 6 p.m., Friday (4 p.m. DH Saturday)

14-Patrick Taylor at 3-Ascension, 6 p.m., Friday (noon DH Saturday)

Division IV

13-Vermilion Catholic at 4-St. John, 6 p.m. Friday (2 p.m. DH Saturday)

11-Westminster at 6-Opelousas Catholic, 4 p.m. Friday (11 a.m. DH Saturday)

15-LCA at 2-Ascension Catholic, 5 p.m. DH Wednesday (5 p.m. Thursday)

7-ESA at 2-Northside Christian, April 30, 5 p.m.

