The Lafayette Christian girls basketball team might have completed a three-peat in Division IV even without junior point guard Autumn Chaisson.
The Lady Knights are just that good, which is saying something considering they had to replace Megan Abrams, the 2018 Class 1A Player of the Year who signed with Alabama, along with two other full-time starters.
With players like Bre Porter, the Most Outstanding Player in last year’s state championship game, and Northside transfer Tamera Johnson on the floor, it’s a bevy of riches most teams would envy, especially on the small-school level. The Lady Knights started the season 16-1, their best ever and are in position to attain the No. 1 seed in the Division IV playoffs after completing the regular season with a 29-5 record and another District 7-1A title.
But a point guard, like Chaisson, LCA’s only returning full-time starter, can elevate a great team to elite status. Unfortunately for the rest of Division IV, Chaisson managed to cut a four-month recovery process from thumb surgery in half. For the first time since Dec. 3, Chaisson took the court Friday night, needing to play only one half to help the Lady Knights beat third-ranked Vermilion Catholic 58-26.
Chaisson wasn’t supposed to play at all against the Eagles, said LCA coach Devin Lantier. She’s practiced only in a limited capacity since doctors cleared her to do basketball-related activities, but a conversation with Chaisson’s dad changed Lantier’s mind about allowing her to play.
“Her dad’s very instrumental in her career,” Lantier said. “He told me, ‘If you need her, you can use her.’ I look over at him at half, and he gave me the thumbs up. We kind of wanted to see what she looked like before the playoffs. She looked like where she left off.”
Chaisson didn’t hesitate when she touched the ball for the first time in the third quarter, pulling up from the top of the key to hit a 3-pointer. She later made another 3-pointer to finish with six points and showed no signs of rust, distributing to her teammates, firing cross-court passes for buckets in transition.
Chaisson was somewhat apprehensive about pulling the the trigger on her first touch, but she quickly shook off those nerves.
“Honestly, I was scared,” Chaisson said. “I was like, ‘When I shoot this, I don’t know if it’s going to go in.’ But I had been making shots in practice. I was like, ‘I’m going to just shoot it.’ Coach told me when I get in there, just play the game. If I miss 10 shots, shoot the 11th one. I was like, ‘I just got to hit this first one.’ I was good after that one.”
“It set the tone for her,” Lantier said of that first 3-pointer. “She’s critical of herself. She doesn’t like to miss. She doesn’t like to make mistakes. I had to encourage her before the game, ‘If you do get in, don’t worry about the mistakes.’ Well, you saw, she didn’t really make too many.”
Chaisson injured her thumb while playing for her AAU team in July, a tear of her ulnar collateral ligament. Initially, the pain was noticeable while playing but that was alleviated by icing it, making her think it was only a jammed thumb. Eventually the ice didn’t help. It got so bad that she struggled to sleep, let alone do anything basketball related. The ligament was coming off the bone and needed to be replaced with a cadaver ligament.
“The pain was excruciating,” Chaisson said. “After the games, I would want to throw up. I could feel my pain through my whole body. If you ever had any kind of injury like that, you know that pain is excruciating to the max.”
Still, Chaisson played in the first 12 games of LCA’s season — all wins — before missing the 13th because of an illness. Without Chaisson, Class 5A power LaGrange handed the Lady Knights their first loss of the season, and the expectation was LCA would have to press on without their top ball-handler.
“Initially, what I was told was that it was like a four-month process,” Chaisson said. “Once I had the surgery, I would be out for four months, and four months would have put me way in April. I was like, ‘That’s way past the state championship.’ I just knew I had to work hard in physical therapy and go as many times as I could, (as many times) as they allowed me to, just to get back on the court and help my team.”
LCA did well in Chaisson’s absence, posting a 17-5 record, and a key to that was the emergence of sophomore Zoe Wiltz. Wiltz stepped into Chaisson’s role but also continued to play off the ball.
“Zoe’s like my best friend off the court,” Chaisson said. “So seeing her take my spot and her spot and get that to a point where she was taking both of our roles, I was so proud of her. All I could do was help her, like little things. Like, ‘Hey, Zoe, try this.’ She was good at listening, just taking advice, learning. She was great at all that.”
Chaisson said she started feeling more optimistic about returning this season around mid-January. Lantier said he thought, at best, she could be back for the playoffs — at least by the time the Lady Knights reached the Top 28 in Alexandria. Chaisson didn’t want to wait that long.
“Autumn’s the type of player that, really, she can go without practicing for two months and produce,” Lantier said.
Chaisson’s passing ability and perimeter shooting make the LCA offense even more potent than it already was. But her true value comes on defense.
“While she’s an unbelievable floor general — she sees the floor better than anybody I’ve had — it’s the defense,” Lantier said. “She gets her hands on a lot of balls. If you notice, she’s always in position to judge the balls passed over her head. She gets her hands on probably 80 percent of the balls going around her, and that’s huge in the game.”