In a non-district matchup of two highly-ranked girls basketball teams, Lafayette High defeated visiting St. Thomas More 63-31 Thursday night.
The Lady Lions, ranked fifth in Class 5A, got 20 points from sophomore guard Chrysta Narcisse to improve to 9-2 on the season.
"I think we came out with great intensity," Lafayette High coach Tarunye Kanonu said. "We had a great effort on both offense and defense. That was the game plan. To come in and apply pressure and play our style of game."
Midway through the first quarter, the Lady Lions took a 10-2 lead on a three-point play by Narcisse, but STM (13-3) closed within 12-10 on consecutive 3-pointers by Claire Hader.
"STM has a great team," Kanonu said. "They are very fundamentally sound. We knew that we had a size advantage against them, and we also knew that we had speed and an overall balanced game that would enable us to get the job done."
Hader accounted for 12 of the Lady Cougars' 14 first-half points but was held scoreless after intermission.
With its aggressive defense forcing several turnovers in the third, the Lady Lions built a 39-21 advantage.
"We played a 1-3-1 zone and we can play other defenses," Kanonu said. "We also knew that with their style of basketball, we wanted to make them play our game."
Jahniya Brown added 12 points for the Lady Lions.
"We're a very young team with one senior," Kanonu said. "Chrysta and Jahniya were our leading scorers last year and this year.
"They're tremendous players who put in a lot of work. We have other kids who can step in and help out with the scoring, as well."
Nine different players got into the scoring column for Lafayette, which relentlessly attacked the basket.
"If we see it and we're able to get there, we're going to drive to the basket," Kanoru said. "But we also can shoot it from the outside. We try to be balanced inside and outside.
"We're very balanced with our scoring, and I have a deep bench. Chrysta can play the 1 and the 2. She's averaging a double-double. Last year, she averaged 12-13 points per game and is on track to equal that or perhaps do a little better."
The Lady Lions have now won seven straight after early losses to 4A No. 1 LaGrange and Division III No. 1 Lafayette Christian.
"Early on in the season, especially with COVID-19 and with kids coming over from volleyball, we didn't always have our entire team," Kanonu said. "That really threw us off at the beginning."
Lafayette has upcoming non-district games vs. 2A No. 1 Lake Arthur and a Carencro squad that is 6-2 before the 3-5A opener at Sam Houston on Jan. 22.