It's no secret the Comeaux Spartans have a few special playmakers in senior quarterback Tre' Harris and junior wide receiver Malik Nabers.
In fact, Comeaux coach Doug Dotson simply refers to Nabers as "the man."
As usual, that duo did much of the heavy lifting during the Spartans' 41-33 win against Lafayette High to open up District 3-5A play.
With athletes like Nabers and Harris, sometimes a simple pass pattern can result in a game-changing play.
"We have run those hitch plays a thousand times over the summer and we let Nabers do the rest,” Dotson said. "That 'man' did the rest, catching a five-yard hitch and getting the extra yards needed for a first down. They were on fire on offense and I didn’t want to give them the ball back. In situations like that our offense has to win the game."
Harris, a Louisiana Tech commitment, had rushed for 226 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries coming into the game. That average increased in a hurry when Harris raced 78 yards for Comeaux's second touchdown.
"Those guys have great athletes, and we were forced to take field goals while they scored touchdowns," Lions coach Rob Pool said. "But I am so proud of the effort and fight our team displayed."
Lafayette High's first drive consisted of five straight running plays, including a scramble for 15 yards by quarterback Xan Saunier. A sign of things to come was a holding penalty deep in Spartan territory, resulting in a 38-yard field goal at the 6:18 mark of the first quarter for a 3-0 lead.
That wouldn't last very long, though. Comeaux (2-2, 1-0) responded with a 28-yard touchdown pass from Harris to Nabers.
Lafayette High (3-1, 0-1) responded with another solid drive, but it was derailed by a costly false start on a third-and-5 situation that prevented them from getting a first down.
Jacques Comeaux bailed out the Lions again with a 40-yard field goal to trim the lead to 7-6. The Lafayette High senior kicker then added a spectacular 52-yard field goal for a 9-7 lead and later nailed a 44-yarder to give him four field goals on the night. The fourth successful kick drew Lafayette High closer at 14-12 with 2:49 left until halftime.
But field goals weren't going to beat the Spartans' athletic ability on offense on this night.
After the Spartans suffered a holding penalty, they appeared to destined to punt from their own 15 before the end of the first half. But Kelan Helaire took a short pass 78 yards to the Lion’s 7 yard line. The only reason Helaire didn’t score as he streaked down the Comeaux sideline was due to Lion’s defensive end Micah Williams chasing Helaire down from at least 15 yards behind.
The effort didn’t prevent the pounding one-yard touchdown run of Sharod Kelly to extend the Spartans' lead to 21-12 with 1:11 remaining in the first half.
Saunier’s legs and left arm moved the Lions down field, but the drive was stalled due to a relentless pass rush that resulted in a sack at the Comeaux 38.
The Spartans started the second half like they ended the first with big plays from great athletes. On a fourth-and-6 in Lions' territory, Helaire made a one-handed catch along the Comeaux sideline, resulting in a another Sharod Kelly touchdown run and a commanding 28-12 lead with 7:15 remaining in the third quarter.
And the Spartans weren't yet done with big plays.
Four minutes later, Nabers took a simple wide receiver screen 65 yards for a touchdown, giving the Spartans a 35-12 lead with 3:15 remaining in the third quarter.
The Lions' offense responded by mounting a balanced, quick drive. Landon Charrier scored from two yards out, cutting Lafayette High's deficit to 35-18. But the Spartans completed their scoring and seemingly sealed the game on their best drive of the night. Harris ran 10 yards for a touchdown with 9:21 remaining in the fourth quarter.
The 41-18 lead was cut quickly when Saunier connected with Kavon Valliere for a a 25-yard touchdown with 8:59 remaining.
Jacques Comeaux then put an exclamation point on his big night by perfectly executing an onside kick that was recovered by Lafayette High. In less than two minutes, Saunier cut the lead to 41-33 with a 25-yard strike to wide receiver Logan Spears with 8:01 remaining.
The Lions, however, never got the ball back.
“That’s a good team right there," Dotson said of the Lions. "Coach Pool and I are good friends and they are not at the bottom of this tough district any more."