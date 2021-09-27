To say the expectations for the St. Thomas More Cougars are high annually is a great understatement.
And the Cougars only have themselves to blame.
When you’re the two-time reigning Division II state champions, it’s expected a program like STM will merely reload and not rebuild.
So, when the Cougars began the season with losses against Madison Prep and Alexandria, those outside of their locker room began to question if a down year was on the horizon for STM.
“Every coaching staff has to try and manage the things being said outside of the locker room,” Cougars offensive coordinator Shane Savoie said. “Especially today with so many people having access to our kids through social media. The good thing for us is that our whole coaching staff has been preaching the same thing to our kids about trusting the process.”
When you consider the Cougars’ schedule this season, Savoie said the coaching staff was honest with their players.
“We knew the type of schedule we were going to be playing this year,” Savoie said. “We told the kids we could be 0-5 and still be a really good team. The teams we are playing are some powers in the state, so it was important for us to be really honest with the kids.”
Apparently, the message was received by the Cougars as they responded with back-to-back victories against Plaquemine and Neville to get back to .500 on the season.
“When you put the win over Neville in perspective of all the wins this program has had over the years, it is a big win for this team,” Savoie said. “But by no means am I going to pretend to think we were on the brink of falling off a cliff had we not defeated Neville. We’re still competing at a high level.”
That was evident in the Cougars’ 35-28 win over Neville in Week 4. Senior quarterback Walker Howard completed 27 of 40 passes for 350 yards and three touchdowns. For the season, Howard has completed 85 of 145 passes for 1,237 yards and 12 touchdowns with two interceptions.
“On Friday against Neville, Walker did a lot of good things,” Savoie said. “He did a great job of extending plays with his ability. There were five or six plays that he had to extend, and that’s exactly what he brings. He ad-libbed when he needed to ad-lib. He took things on his shoulders when he needed to take things on his shoulders, and he took risks when he needed to take risks.”
Savoie did not say the Cougars are firing on all cylinders, but he admit a lot will be learned about STM in the coming weeks. STM hosts to Ruston on Friday, travels to Westgate in Week 6 and hosts crosstown rival Teurlings Catholic in Week 7.
Nevertheless, despite the graduation of key players, Savoie is confident the Cougars have what it takes to make a run at a three-peat.
“Well, Neville is going to be one of the top teams in Class 4A, Alexandria is a top four team and Madison Prep is probably going to win 3A,” said Savoie when asked about STM’s chances of competing for a state title. “We look at these kids everyday and tell them we don’t need Superman to walk through these doors. We tell them they are good enough to be able to hoist up another trophy at the end of the year.”