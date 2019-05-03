YOUNGSVILLE – Patience and pressure gave the No. 3-seeded Ascension Episcopal Blue Gators the edge they needed to scrape by with a 4-1 win over No. 6 Holy Savior Menard on Friday night in the quarterfinal round of the Division III state baseball playoffs.
The Blue Gators (31-2) bided its time behind a sterling pitching performance from starter Sean Michael Brady until good fortune sided with the home team in the bottom of the sixth inning.
With the game knotted at one, Blake Pearson led the frame off with a single to left field. With Cole Simon trying to lay down a bunt on the very next pitch, the attempted bunt-and-run went sideways when the attempt failed and Pearson took off towards second base.
Hesitating because Simon missed the bunt, Pearson darted towards second base. However, what should’ve been an easy out for Menard (20-12) ended with Pearson in scoring position as second baseman Cade Moreau bobbled a high toss.
Moments later, Ascension Episcopal leadoff man Seth Kerstetter clubbed an RBI single to plate Pearson to put the Blue Gators up for good and one win away from a trip to Sulphur next week.
“Both pitchers did a good job tonight,” Ascension Episcopal head coach Lonny Landry said. “Our guys persevered through a seven-inning game. That’s one thing we’ve been able to do all year was compete.
“In high school baseball, when you put the ball in play you can put pressure on your opponent. That’s what happened on (the attempted bunt-and-run.) When you put pressure they have to make a play, and honestly we probably got a bit lucky there.”
Brady showed why he’s the Blue Gators’ act in his 6.2 innings of work. Throwing harder as the game went on, Brady gave up only four hits and struck out eight Eagles on the way to the win before the pitch count limit forced him to give the ball to Payton Ocmond for the save.
“He’s been our go-to guy all year,” Landry said.
Weather permitting tomorrow’s noon start, Landry has not decided on a starting pitcher.
“Let me sleep on it,” he said.