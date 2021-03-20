Oil City Relays
BOYS TEAM TOTALS
1, (tie) Teurlings Catholic, Westgate, 87. 3, Barbe, 77.5. 4, Carencro, 74. 5, Lafayette, 45.5. 6, Cecilia, 43. 7, New Iberia, 42.5. 8, St. Louis, 39. 9, Acadiana, 30. 10, St. Thomas More, 27. 11, Southside, 16.5. 12, Breaux Bridge, 8. 13, David Thibodeaux, 3. 14, Comeaux, 2. 15, ESA 1.
RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1, Jonathan Green, CAR, 11.19. 2, Wesley Maze, StL, 11.32. 3, Camron Spencer, WG, 11.55.
200 – 1, Spencer, WG, 22..69. 2, Tyler Sonnier, LAF, 22.98. 3, Jy'Traveous Eugene, ACAD, 23.13.
400 – 1, Sonnier, LAF, 50.57. 2, Christian Francisco, WG, 51.00. 3, Emery Taylor, LAF, 51.34.
800 – 1, TrayQuan Francis, WG, 2:02.92. 2, Bryce Campbell, CAR, 2:05.43. 3, Dylan Credeur, TC, 2:06.01.
1600 – 1, Francis, WG, 4:41.70. 2, Campbell, CAR, 4:42.29. 3, Chapin Stewart, TC, 4:48.52.
3200 – 1, Chapin Stewart, TC, 10:32.07. 2, Jude Guillory, TC, 10:45.55. 3, Jacob Gondron, LAF, 10:48.05.
110H – 1, Amire Ledet, NI, 16.51. 2, Andrew Lewis, CEC, 16.80. 3, Hayden Vice, TC, 18.97.
300H – 1, Lewis, CEC, 43.81. 2, Ledet, NI, 45.24. 3, Vice, TC, 46.76.
RELAY EVENTS
4x100 – 1, Carencro (David Journet, Bailey Despanie, Jonathan Green, Kendrell Williams), 43.13. 2, Westgate, 43.72. 3, Lafayette, 43.73.
4x200 – 1, Carencro (Journet, Despanie, Green, Williams), 1:28.71. 2, St. Louis, 1:30.36. 3, Lafayette, 1:30.74.
4x400 – 1, Westgate (Christian Francisco, Davien Hill, TrayQuan Francis, Jeanlouis Bailey), 3:28.02. 2, Teurlings, 3:35.16. 3, St. Louis, 3:37.19.
4x800 – 1, Westgate (Francisco, Hill, Francis, Bailey), 8:25.69. 2, Teurlings, 8:45.96. 3, Barbe, 8:57.25.
FIELD EVENTS
SP – 1, Noah Nelson, B; Malik Green, CAR, 46-1. 3, Keevon George, CAR, 42-4.
DIS – 1, Payton Todd, B, 122-3.5. 2, Atravon Bossier, ACAD, 120-2. 3, Cy Newland, TC, 119-8.
JAV – 1, Richard Seymour, STM, 170-3. 2, Jacob Manuel, TC, 161-11. 3, Nick Sonnier, B, 144-1.
LJ – 1, Andrew Lewis, CEC, 21-10.75. 2, Carter Arceneaux, STM, 21-8.5. 3, Amire Ledet, NI, 21-4.25.
TJ – 1, Ledet, NI, 45-9.75. 2, Kennedy Pierre, ACAD, 43-8. 3, Kaleb Goodley, B, 42-8.75.
HJ – 1, Lewis, CEC, 6-2. 2, Bryce Mouton, B, 5-10. 3, Kaiser Patt, BB, 5-10.
PV – 1, Kolby Reed, B, 12-0. 2, Jonathan Wilcox, STM, 11-0. 3, Mason Abshire, StL, 9-6.
GIRLS TEAM TOTALS
1, St. Louis 153. 2, Lafayette High, 121.5, 3, Barbe, 92. 4, Teurlings Catholic, 63. 5, ESA, 37. 6, St. Thomas More, 33. 7, Carencro, 30.5. 8, Breaux Bridge, 22. 9, New Iberia, 19. 10, Cecilia, 9. 11, Midland, 6. 12, Acadiana, 2.
RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1, Latavia Jack, B, 13.00. 2, JaNiya Mouton, BB, 13.12. 3, Breyionce George, LAF, 13.23.
200 – 1, Jack, B, 26.56. 2, Johanna Duplantis, LAF, 27.18. 3, Gensis Breaux, StL, 27.19.
400 – 1, Haylen Senegal, StL, 55.43. 2, Evangelyn Griffin, CAR, 57.10. 3, Ayden Brown, ESA, 1:01.57.
800 – 1, Emma Kavan, StL, 2:33.48. 2, JeNae Johnson, CAR, 2:36.35. 3, Taylor Guillotte, ESA, 2:36.99.
1600 – 1, Lexi Guidry, TC, 5:30.10. 2, Ella Seguar, StL, 5:32.81. 3, Grace Msestri, STM, 5:45.08.
3200 – 1, Guidry, TC, 12:18.87. 2, Segura, StL, 12:41.31. 3, Taylor Gullotta, ESA, 2:36.89.
100H – 1, Courtney Wiltz, LAF, 15.87. 2, Kenzie Touchet, StL, 16.48. 3, Arden Turner, StL, 18.04.
300H – 1, Wiltz, LAF, 46.47. 2, Kenzie Touchet, StL, 47.36. 3, Kendal Touchet, StL, 50.88.
RELAY EVENTS
4x100 – 1, Lafayette (Ayden Breaux, Kennedy Brown, Breyionce George, Gabrielle Becker), 50.65. 2, Barbe, 57.24. 3, St. Louis, 57.40,
4x200 – 1, St. Louis, 1:47.96. 2, Barbe, 1:49.19. 3, Lafayette, 1:50.21.
4x400 – 1, St. Louis, 4:26.43. 2, Teurlings, 4:28.61. 3, Carencro, 4:34.06,
4x800 – 1, St. Louis, 10:56.79. 2, Teurlings, 11:15.32. 3, St. Thomas More, 11:17.18.
FIELD EVENTS
SP – 1, Reese Grossie, LAF, 35-0.5. 2, Amerie Guillory, StL, 31-9. 3, McKenzie Davis, B, 31-4.
DIS – 1, Emma Freeman, St.L, 115-3. 2, Journee Crutcher, BB, 107-7. 3, Grossie, LAF, 106-2.
JAV – 1, Freeman, StL, 117-1. 2, McKenzie Davis, B, 110-7. 3, Gracie Tierney, STM, 101-2.
LJ – 1, Courtney Wiltz, LAF, 17-5.5. 2, Kiana Gullory, B, 16-1. 3, Zoriahn Davis, NI, 16-0.
TJ – 1, Kennedy Brown, LAF, 35-1. 2, Guillory, B, 33-4. 3, Irene Kaiser, ESA, 32-11.5.
HJ – 1, Ariel Williams, B, 5-2. 2, Destiny Hooper, LAF, 5-2J. 3, Jacquel Williams, CEC, 5-0.
PV – 1, Johanna Duplantis, LAF, 12-0. 2, Addison, Richey, TC, 11-0. 3, Katherine Dooley, B, 10-6.
Abbeville Wildcat Relays
BOYS TEAM TOTALS
1, Northwest, 98. 2, Ascension Episcopal, 93. 3, Erath, 59. 4, Northside, 53.5. 5, Abbeville, 53. 6, Highland Baptiste, 52. 7, North Vermilion, 40. 8, Kaplan, 35.5. 9, Catholic-NI,32. 10,Vermilion Catholic, 28. 11, Loreauville, 23. 12, Delcambre, 21.
RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1, Joseph Chiasson, NHS, 11.21. 2, Ethan Guidry, NV, 11.24. 3, Kevin Trice, ABB,11.34.
200 – 1, Jaworski Joseph, HB, 22.00. 2, Chiasson, NHS, 22.21. 3, Mitchell Collie, NHS, 22.50.
400 – 1, Joseph, HB, no time given. 2, Caleb Jacob, LOR, 52.92. 3, Gabe Clement, KAP, 53.32.
800 – 1, Landon Meche, AES, 2:05.00. 2, Joel Allen, EHS, 2:07.00. 3, Dylan Trahan, NV, 2:12.00.
1600 – 1, Trahan, NV, 4:55.50. 2, Neil Mason, HB, 5:17.30. 3, Johnny Clark, HB, 5:20.50.
3200 – 1, Allen, EHS, 10:50.0. 2, Jason LeBlanc, EHS, 10:27.0. 3, Mason, HB, 11:42.0.
110H – 1, Rashad Cormier, ABB, 16.02. 2, Joseph, HB, 16.59. 3, Cade Dardar, AES, 17.76.
300H – 1, Cormier, ABB, 41:31. 2, Jonque Randell, NHS, 42.31. 3, Dontravious George, NHS, 42.43.
RELAY EVENTS
4x100 – 1, Northwest (Joseph Chiasson, Mitchell Collins, Randell, Curtis Deana), 45.38. 2, Loreauville, 45.44. 3, VCHS, 45.93.
4x200 – 1, Ascension Episcopal (Cole Edmond, Andre Domengeaux, Jude Ardoin, Landon Meche), 1:33.59. 2, Northwest, 1:34.30. 3, Abbeville, 1:34.34.
4x400 – 1, Ascension Episcopal (Edmond, Domengeaux, Ardoin, Meche), 3:41.0. 2, Northwest, 3:42.0. 3, Northside, 3:43.0.
4x800 – 1, Erath, 9:09.78. 2, Northwest, 9:18.80. 3, Northside, 9:29.30.
FIELD EVENTS
SP – 1, Nicholas Vallair, N, 49-5. 2, Kavon Comeaux, KAP, 41-10. 3, ,Clay Ancelet, AES, 41-0.
DIS – 1, Ancelet, AES,123-3. 2, Jade Zevon, VC, 118-2. 3, Gavin Broussard, EHS, 112-2.
JAV – 1, Matthew Remondet, AES, 148-6. 2, Trace Williams, CHNI,144-3. 3, Johnathan Mathews, ABB, 132-6.
LJ – 1, Ethan Guidry, NV, 20-7. 2, Cade Dardar, AES, 19-5. 3, Hayden Fredericks, DEL, 19-2.
TJ – 1, Everette Prejean, NW, 39-6. 2, Kashaun Leonard, N, 39-3. 3, Dillenger Respert, NHS, 38-5.
HJ – 1, Shea Lee, CHNI, 5-6. 2, Jordyn O'Brian, ABB, 5-6. 3, Jade Anders, AES, 5-6.
PV – 1, Luke Pacetti, DEL, 12-0. 2, Beau Beallieu, CHNI, 11-0. 3, Eric Bourque, VC, 7-6.
GIRLS TEAM TOTALS
1, Ascension Episcopal, Northside, 106. 3, North Vermilion, 78. 4, Highland Baptiste, 72. 5, Northwest, 69. 6, Vermilion Catholic, 40. 7, Delcambre, Catholic-NI, 30. 9, ARCA, 27. 10, Kaplan, 16. 11, Abbeville, 14. 12, Erath, 5.
RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1, Nyah Mitchell, A, 12.46. 2, Quincy Simon, NHS, 12.49. 3, Arya Pitre, NW, 12.69.
200 – 1, Demeisha George, NHS, 25.47. 2, Pitre, NW, 26.03. 3, Ava Langlinais,EHS, 27.50.
400 – 1, Simon, NHS, 1:02.73. 2, Kamryn Darby, DEL, 1:08.06. 3, Janeisha Collins, N, 1:06.46.
800 – 1, Makyra Thibodeaux, NHS, 2:39.0. 2, Riley Lipria, ARCA, 2:53.0. 3, Sara West, A, 2:54.0.
1600 – 1, Sara Godley, A, 6:13.0. 2, Emma Blissett, HB, 6:20.00. 3, Kalynn Beacon, N, 6:30.0.
3200 – 1, Godley, A, 13:39.80. 2, Blissett, HB, 13:59.80. 3, Audrey Armentor, EHS, 14:33.50.
100H – 1, Amelie Bouton, DEL, 17.0. 2, Hannah Scroggins, NV, 17.31. 3,, Kendalyn Morgan, A, 17.52.
300H – 1, Remi Pierre, N, 51.40. 2, Scroggins, NV, 54.31. 3, Dusti Abshire, HB, 55.46.
RELAY EVENTS
4x100 – 1, Northwest (Kinsley Batiste, Azia Ferguson, Kathline Manuel, Remi Pierre), 51.11. 2, Northside, 51.31. 3, Abbeville, 51.59.
4x200 – 1, Northside (Danya Curry, Zirra Wilson, Dominick Gwyer, Quincy Simon), 1:45.00. 2, Northwest, 1:49.50. 3, Abbeville, 1:50.30.
4x400 – 1, Northside (George, Wilson, Thibodeaux, Simms), 4:20.00. 2, Northwest, 4:33.00. 3, Delcambre, 4:44.00.
4x800 – 1, ARCA, 11:42.56. 2, North Vermilon, 12:27.30. 3, Vermilion Catholic, 12:39.53.
FIELD EVENTS
SP – 1, Marin Barras, HB,32-5.5. 2, Abigail Rochthofen, CHNI, 32-6. 3, Johna Lewis, NV, 32-6.
DIS – 1, Barras, HB, 114-11.5. 2,Megan Colomb, AES, 105-11.5. 3, Richthofen, CHNi, 97-9.5.
JAV – 1, Abigail Lopez, NV, 99-7. 2, LeAne Brown, NV,97-6. 3, Sydney Brown, AES, 92-6.
LJ – 1, Nyah Mitchell, AES, 15-2. 2, Alaysia Veal, NHS, 14-10.25. 3, Arie Fergusn, N, 14-6.5.
TJ – 1, Thibodeaux, NHS, 32-5.5. 2, Aimee Mouton, AES, 31-0. 3, Xaveay Breaux, Nhs, 30-4.
HJ – 1, Lainie Broussard, VC, 4-10. 2, Alaysia Veal, NhS, 4-8. 3, Ansa Jones, VC, 4-6
PV – 1, Meg Gravell, AES, 8-6. 2, Meryah Harwin, KAP, 8-6. 3,, Megan Champagne, HB, 6-0.
OUTSTANDING TRACK – Quincy Simon, Northside. OUTSTANDING FIELD – Marin Barras, Highland Baptist. PERFORMER – Nyah Mitchell, AES.
Eunice Bobcat Relays
BOYS TEAM TOTALS
- Westminster 56, 2. Beau Chene 52, 3. Opelousas Catholic 48, 4. Church Point 43; (tie) Crowley 43; 6. Pine Prairie 41, 7. Ville Platte 37.5, 8. Opelousas 37; (tie) St. Edmund 37; 10. Eunice 36.5; 11. Notre Dame 33, 12. Jennings 23, 13. Welsh 14, 14. Mamou 13.
RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1. Russell Wheeler, BC, 11.50; 2. Ja’Koby McNeil, OPEL, 11.54; 3. Christopher Speech, BC, 11.63.
200 – 1. Omarion Frank, VP, 24.19; 2. Dajon Lemalle, PP, 24.59; 3. Armstead Mouton, CP, 24.62.
400 – 1. Josiah Ortis, PP, 56.08; 2. Kevin Wiltz, OC, 57.35; 3. Jeremiah Roy, CP, 57.59.
800 – 1. Nicholas Olivier, WCA, 2:17.60; 2. Michael Gaspard, EUN, 2:20.81; 3. Drew Knott, WCA, 2:21.66.
1600 – 1. Nicholas Olivier, WCA, 5:10.62; 2. Bryce LeJeune, CP, 5:25.75; 3. Gabriel Manuel, EUN, 5:26.15.
3200 – 1. Dakota Garza, EUN, 11:56.47; 2. Bryce LeJeune, CP, 12:01.47; 3. Trinton Pitre, MAM, 12:04.16.
110H – 1. Adonis Thomas, VP, 20.25; 2. Tyrin Wheeler, BC, 24.60.
300H – 1. Kaylum Lavergne, JENN, 44.10; 2. Tyler Dejean, WCA, 44.79; 3. Trayvon Raino, MAM, 46.07.
RELAYS
4x100 – 1. Crowley (Marks, Goodley, Ben, Butler), 45.78; 2. Opelousas, 46.00; 3. Beau Chene, 46.19.
4x200 – 1. Crowley (Marks, Goodley, Ben, Butler), 1:36.63; 2. Jennings, 1:37.94; 3. Notre Dame, 1:37.97.
4x400 – 1. Beau Chene (Wheeler, Newman, Thomassee, Speech), 3:45.75; 2. Opelousas, 3:53.33; 3. Westminster, 3:59.43.
FIELD EVENTS
LJ – 1. Tyron Goodley, CROW, 21-5; 2. Alex Fontenot, STE, 20-3.5; 3. Keon Coleman, OC, 20-1.5.
SP – 1. Evan Bergeron, WCA, 39-0; 2. Kieran Davis, STE, 38-9; 3. David Freeman, PP, 37-9.
DIS – 1. Nicholas Gautreaux, ND, 132-9; 2. Josh LeJeune, ND, 118-0; 3. Christian Murphy, OPEL, 103-9.
TJ – 1. Keon Coleman, OC, 41-10.5; 2. Tyren Domino, CROW, 40-7.5; 3. Alex Fontenot, STE, 40-7.
HJ – 1. Michael Berry, VP, 5-10; 2. Kamron Leviere, OC, 5-10; 3. Keon Coleman, OC, 5-10.
JAV – 1. Cohen Fontenot, WEL, 130-6; 2. Matthew Semien, OC< 120-0; 3. Wyatt Welch, PP, 118-3.
GIRLS TEAM TOTALS
- Crowley 90, 2. Notre Dame 72, 3. Church Point 68, 4. Ville Platte 67, 5. Opelousas 41, 6. Beau Chene 37, (tie) Eunice 37, 8. Westminster 36, 9. Port Barre 32, 10. Welsh 16, 11. Jennings 14, 12. Pine Prairie 6, 13. St. Edmund 6, 14. Sacred Heart-VP 1.
RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1. Olivia Bundy, CP, 13.03; 2. Coward Kayden, VP, 13.79; 3. Mya Jackson, OPEL, 13.90.
200 – 1. Olivia Bundy, CP, 28.19; 2. Kaydan Coward, VP, 28.78; 3. Janyrie Brown, CROW, 28.79.
400 – 1. Malaya Gable, CROW, 1:08.56; 2. Trinity Cheathem, BC, 1:10.22; 3. Jordan Bias, CROW, 11:11.06.
800 – 1. Makaya Damon, CROW, 2:37.50; 2. Ellisyn Davis, WCA, 2:40.69; 3. Lenzie Buller, PB, 2:41.34.
1600 – 1. Ava Courville, BC, 6:46.0; 2. Akashaa Hall, EUN, 7:322.38; 3. Ryan Dailey, ND, 7:34.0.
3200 - 1. Mackenzie Olinger, ND, 13:25.22; 2. Ava Courville, BC, 13:69.91; 3. Vandrayua Wilson, VP, 14:40.56.
100H – 1. Olivia Bundy, CP, 16.54; 2. Jayla Williams, VP, 19.22; 3. Janessa Bush, WEL, 19.38.
300H – 1. Olivia Bundy, CP, 47.25; 2. Kayleigh Shamsee, JENN, 54.03; 3. Madison Freeman, EUN, 55.44.
RELAYS
4x100 – 1. Crowley (Guidry, Brown, Hebert, Kneeland), 53.90; 2. Notre Dame, 54.47; 3. Ville Platte, 55.85.
4x200 – 1. Crowley (Brown, Damon, Hebert, Grant), 1:54.35; 2. Notre Dame, 1:55.93; 3. Jennings, 1:58.50.
FIELD EVENTS
LJ – 1. Kayden Coward, VP, 14-9; 2. Mya Jackson, OPEL, 14-7; 3. Aaliyuah Arvie, WCA, 14-5.5.
SP – 1. Mary Herbert, ND, 29-7.5; 2. Shayla Hickerson, VP, 27-3; 3. Korley Kaiser, PB, 27-1.
DIS – 1. Amelia Dailey, CP, 82-9; 2. Mary Herbert, ND, 78-2; 3. Madison Freeman, EUN, 77-8.
TJ – 1. Dycie Touchet, CROW, 31-11.5; 2. Mya Jackson, OPEL, 31-3; 3. Ellen Cormier, ND, 30-9.
HJ – 1. Dycie Touchet, CROW, 4-8; 2. Sophia Fontenot, CROW, 4-8; 3. Kaydan Coward, VP, 4-8.
JAV – 1. Emma Bacilla, WCA, 118-9; 2. Malani Francis, PB, 107-0; 3. Allison Freeman, EUN, 105-0.