Saturday night’s heavyweight Class 5A matchup between top-ranked Acadiana and No. 8 Catholic High did not disappoint.
After Catholic controlled the action in the first half, Acadiana rallied in the second half, but it was the Bears who had a finishing kick.
Daniel Beale connected with Tre Benson for a 45-yard touchdown pass with 5:15 left to play, and Catholic held on to defeat Acadiana 27-21 at Memorial Stadium.
Catholic (5-2) was unstoppable in the first half. Acadiana (5-1) held Catholic in check in the second half as it came back from a 21-7 halftime deficit to tie the score 21-21 in the third quarter.
The Bears scored touchdowns on three of their first four possessions, and led 21-0 early in the second quarter.
Defensively, Catholic limited Acadiana’s veer offense to 115 yards and four first downs in the first half. By that time, the Wreckin Rams were down two scores with a ball-control offense not suited for big comebacks.
The Bears took the opening kickoff and drove 75 yards in seven plays. Tre Benson’s 25-yard keeper was good for the first touchdown.
Christian Mannino recovered two fumbles in the first half. The first one gave the Bears the ball at the AHS 26. After an incomplete pass, Landon O’Connor’s 26-yard run put the Bears up 14-0 midway through the first quarter.
Catholic stretched its lead to 21-0 early in the second quarter. After an Acadiana punt, a personal foul facemask penalty helped the Bears take over at the AHS 41. From there, Catholic needed six plays to score. Tae Nicholas broke a 20-yard run and scored on the next play, a 9-yard run.
How it was won
Catholic used field position to its advantage in the fourth quarter. The Bears pinned Acadiana inside its 10 with 7:11 left to play, and the defense held. After an Acadiana three-and-out, Catholic took over at the AHS 45. On the first play, Beale found Benson a step ahead of three Acadiana defenders at the AHS 10. Benson caught the pass in stride and raced into the end zone.
Player of the game
Tre Benson, Catholic
Benson had five touches in the game. In the process he accounted for 106 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner. He had two rushes for 34 yards and caught three passes for 72 yards.
Acadiana had only allowed 40 points all season and no more than 13 in any of its six games. The biggest total came in Acadiana’s 21-13 win over John Curtis. Catholic bested that mark before the end of the first quarter on touchdown runs by Tre Benson and Landon O’Connor.
Catholic’s win snapped a 20-game winning streak by Acadiana. The Wreckin Rams went 15-0 last season on their way to the Class 5A title, and were 5-0 coming into Saturday’s game. Acadiana’s last loss came at the hands of Zachary, 26-14, in the quarterfinals of the 2018 Class 5A playoffs.