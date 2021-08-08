Breaux Bridge Tigers
WHAT WE KNOW
Under new coach Stephen "Tank" Lotief, Breaux Bridge will have an effective power running game.
Jamal Sylvester, last year's leading rusher with 682 yards, returns for his junior year. Sylvester racked up 271 all-purpose yards with three scores in a district win over Beau Chene. He'll give the Tigers a potent outside weapon.
Brandon Boyd, who will also play linebacker, should be an effective inside runner, and the Tigers added TyRick Gary, a 5-foot-10, 200-pound transfer from Teurlings Catholic.
"They're coming along pretty good and are starting to understand the Wing-T," Lotief said. "But we have to play faster. If you have to think about it on the field, you're a step slower. The timing isn't there yet, but it's early. Hopefully, we'll continue getting better."
The Tigers also bring back last year's top receiver in junior Caleb Goodie (31-387, 5 TDs). The quarterback spot is between Brian Ellender III and St. Martinville transfer Kelby Hypolite.
The linebacking corps should be solid with Keyan Wiltz, Antonio Alexander and Boyd.
"Breaux Bridge had a good defense last year," Lotief said. "Hopefully, we don't have to mess with it too much. We need to jell together. Defense is teamwork. Just like offense. It's not a bunch of individuals. You just need to do your job and not worry about someone else's. Hopefully we won't turn over the ball too much, and we'll be alright."
WHAT WE DON'T KNOW
The Breaux Bridge depth chart remains largely unsettled with the season drawing near.
"We're way behind with trying to get our schemes down," Lotief said. "We have position battles everywhere. We have some young, very athletic kids, who if they can get it mentally - we'll be alright.
"No positions are set in stone. I wrote down the projected starters on the questionnaire, but most positions are still up for grabs. We've been out here hitting dummies. That doesn't count. We're going to see how it goes."
HOW WE SEE IT
Lotief said there are many question marks with the team set to practice in pads this week.
"We have talent and we have players," he said. "That's good. What we don't have is fundamentals. We don't have urgency. We need to decide quickly if we want to be good or if we just want to play."
"Brandon Boyd, Rontrae Calais, Landon Guidry and Christian Roberts need to provide leadership to this team. We have some young kids who aren't penciled in to start that definitely will provide depth."
The Tigers need to have a strong preseason camp and work on fundamentals.
"I don't know if I'd say I've been pleased with our work ethic," Lotief said. "I'm a hard-nosed guy. We've picked up the pace, but we're trying to get more physical. The game is blocking and tackling. I don't care about this and that. The game is blocking and tackling, and we have to get at that."
FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH
Brandon Boyd
LB 5-10 185 Sr.
Boyd can play inside or outside linebacker. He has great instincts, takes good angles to the ball and is a sure tackler. "He wants to be on the field and loves the game," Lotief said.
TyRick Gary
RB 5-10 215 Sr.
Gary is a big, powerful back who could have a huge year in Breaux Bridge's new-look offense. Last year at Teurlings, he averaged 6.5 yards per carry and scored five touchdowns.
Keyan Wiltz
LB 5-10 185 Sr.
Wiltz is a good natural athlete and a hybrid defender who can line up at strong safety or linebacker. "He is a multi-sport athlete who will play wherever you need him to play," Lotief said.
Christian Roberts
DL 6-2 190 Sr.
With his speed and athleticism, Roberts should excel at end in Breaux Bridge's three-man defensive front. "He looks like a receiver but loves the line. He loves to hit people," Lotief said.
Rontrae Calais
CB 5-8 145 Sr.
Calais is an undersized but fierce cornerback who will provide leadership to a group of new starters in a secondary that will be tested by teams such as Cecilia and St. Martinville.
PROJECTED STARTERS
OFFENSE
Base Offense: Wing-T
WR Caleb Goodie (Jr.)
TE Damian Duffy (Sr.)
OT Guy Williams (So.)
OG Cody LeBlanc (So.)
C Landon Guidry (Sr.)
OG Landon Deckerlegand (Sr.)
OT Nicholas Theriot (Sr.)
QB Brian Ellender III (So.)
RB Tyrick Gary (Sr.)
RB Mason Demouchet (So.)
RB Jamal Sylvester (Jr.)
DEFENSE
Base Defense: 3-4
DL Tayshaun Thibeaux (Jr.)
DL Landon Guidry (Sr.)
DL Christian Roberts (Sr.)
LB Braxton Boyd (Sr.)
LB Antonio Alexander (Jr.)
LB Keyan Wiltz (Sr.)
LB Angelo Nevue (Sr.)
DB Rontrae Calais (Sr.)
DB Nigel Patt (Jr.)
DB Caleb Roberts (Jr.)
DB Anthony McKnight (So.)
*- Denotes returning starter
Key losses: Kohen Boyd, Jamal Sylvester, Cole Fuselier
COACHING STAFF
Head Coach: Stephen "Tank" Lotief
Record: First season at Breaux Bridge (141-77 overall)
Assistants: Luke Barras, Hunter Bonvillain, Brian Ellender, Daniel Lotief, Cody Mire, Tim Williams, Kevin Wiltz, Jonathon Zenon
2021 SCHEDULE
Sept. 3 NEW IBERIA
Sept. 10 Catholic-NI
Sept. 17 St. Martinville
Sept. 24 VANDEBILT
Oct. 1 TEURLINGS
Oct. 8 Cecilia
Oct. 15 Peabody
Oct. 22 BEAU CHENE
Oct. 29 Opelousas
Nov. 5 LIVONIA
Home games in ALL CAPS
MARQUEE MATCHUP
Week 6: at Cecilia
The Tigers' goal is to take back the District 6-4A title, but they'll first have to get past parish rival Cecilia, who they'll be looking for revenge against in this year's rendition of the "Civil War."
2020 RESULTS
Lost St, Martinville 26-14
Lost Eunice 30-0
Lost Teurlings 34-14
Lost Cecilia 28-12
Lost Thibodaux 27-22
Beat Beau Chene 42-20
Beat Albany 42-20
Beat Livonia 22-20
Playoffs
Lost Warren Easton 36-8
PAST FIVE YEARS
2020: 3-6
2019: 10-4
2018: 8-4
2017: 5-6
2016: 5-5