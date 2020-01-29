ARNAUDVILLE — “Goals change games,” said St. Thomas More boys soccer coach Mark Hiller following the Cougars’ 5-2 win against Beau Chene to clinch their fifth straight district championships and 18th overall.
That might seem like an obvious statement in a sport without much scoring, but sometimes, especially in games of greater magnitude, certain goals carry outsized importance.
Tuesday’s match was a perfect example. An own goal against the Gators in the 13th minute seemingly boosted the Cougars’ energy while zapping Beau Chene’s, turning a battle of Division II heavyweights into a rout.
“We spoke about being the first team to score,” Hiller said. “I definitely felt they were deflated. We were kind of surprised by that. Their energy went. Goals change games whenever they’re scored, and the first is always important in a game like this.”
No. 2 STM (14-2-1) had built a 4-0 lead by the time Devin Auzenne’s free kick found the back of the net in the 68th minute. Auzenne’s goal was a shot in the arm for the No. 3 Gators (15-6-2), as Adrian Eaglin added a second goal four minutes later.
But it was too little too late, as the Cougars, led by Alex Slater and Townes Wallaces, outworked the Gators for the vast majority of the match. The victory gives STM its 12th win in their last 13 matches, the lone loss coming Saturday to Division I No. 3 St. Amant.
“I don’t think we responded well from the own goal right off the top,” said Beau Chene coach Chad Vidrine, whose team had won seven straight game entering Tuesday's match. “We finally get a goal late, and we finally show a little fire for the first time all night. But we weren’t ourselves tonight.
"I don’t know if it was nerves or what, but that just can’t happen. You’d think with eight seniors starting you wouldn’t have this, but it kind of just went downhill from there.”
Slater, who was credited with the Beau Chene own goal, scored again in the 80th minute to put the game officially out of reach. Wallace, Kade Theunissen and Courtland Williams each scored once, and Wallace was responsible for three assists.
“Those two, for me, were the standout performers tonight,” Hiller said of Slater and Wallace. “They really worked hard, and in (one versus one) situations I thought were really good.”
The Cougars not only maintained ownership of the District 3-II with the victory; they’ve given themselves a shot at jumping Holy Cross for the top seed in the Division II playoffs. The pairings will be revealed on Feb. 5.
Although proud his senior group finished its career with another league championship, Hiller’s focus is squarely on the postseason. After all, STM beat Beau Chene 3-1 at this same time last year to secure a district crown but were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs as the No. 2 seed. The Gators went on to reach the semifinals as the No. 4 seed.
“We’re all about what we can do in state,” Hiller said. “This game was important for power ranking reasons more for me than a district title. But, again, last year we won district, but we lost in the first round of playoffs. So it means nothing. Most important is once we get into the playoffs, and this was a big step forward in our goal of being one of the top two seeds.”
Slater agreed.
“It’s 100% a good thing that we won district, but the No. 1 thing we want to do is win state,” the junior midfielder said. “That’s what we’re striving for this year. That’s the No. 1 thing I want to finish off my junior year, and hopefully next year I can do it too.”