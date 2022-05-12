SULPHUR — Brandt Fontenot didn't perform well in the batting cage prior to North Vermilion's semifinals game against North DeSoto on Thursday.
But instead of panicking or placing too much stock in it, Fontenot merely shrugged it off.
"I was in the cages and I didn't hit too good," Fontenot said. "But I didn't let it bother me. I have had bad cages before, so I just stayed positive and didn't let it get into my head."
Despite his struggles in the batting cage, Fontenot went out and turned in one of his best performances of the season as he helped lead the Patriots to a 14-2 win over North DeSoto at McMurry Park in Sulphur.
"I'm happy it turned out that way," said Patriots coach Jeremy Trahan about the 10-run rule victory. "The kids came out on fire offensively and that's what we needed to do in order to make it a little bit easier for us. I'm proud of them."
Fontenot, who has more than 40 runs driven in this season, went 3 for 4 with a double and five RBIs in the victory against the Griffins.
"My game plan at the plate was to hit the fastball," Trahan said. "I wanted to hit the fastball, hit everything solid and foul off the curveballs when I needed to."
"Brandt was big for us," Trahan said. "He had three hits (Thursday). He had a huge game. He was clutch and he has had some really big RBIs in the past two years."
With the win, the Patriots (38-2), who are the defending 4A state champions, are returning to the title game for the second consecutive year. The Patriots will face South Terrebonne in the finals on Saturday at 2 p.m. on Field 41 in Sulphur.
Fontenot and his Patriots teammates showed great plate discipline and made the Griffins pay for their pitchers' ineffectiveness on the mound.
Six different Patriots recorded an RBI, as North DeSoto's pitchers combined for nine walks and three hit batters in four innings.
The Griffins' Kameron Mangum was saddled with the loss after allowing nine runs (5 earned) on five hits, six walks and one hit batter, while striking out two in 1 1/3 innings of work.
"The game plan going in was to sit on the fastball, don't chase and let him spin the breaking balls," Trahan said. "He was out of the zone with it and when he comes into the zone we'll be ready for it. We got some pretty big hits when he came back into the zone and that caused him to be back out of the zone more often than not."
Cole Veronie picked up the win in relief of starter John Touchet, who exited with two outs in the fourth. Veronie threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings while issueing one walk. Touchet allowed two earned runs on two hits, four walks and one hit batter, while striking out five in 3 2/3 innings.
In addition to Fontenot, offensively the Patriots other three hits were by Tyson Leblanc (1-3, 1 RBI), Touchet (1-2) and Blake Lastrapes (1-3).
While happy with outcome, Trahan said its time to turn attention to South Terrebonne.
"We've been working hard to get to this point," Trahan said. "We've done a great job, we just have to put the pieces together. We're about to play a South Terrebonne team that has been playing out of this world. We know we'll have to do our best to try and hold them down."
Iota falls to Lutcher 8-1 in Class 3A semis
Iota's quest to reach the title game for the first time since 2018, came to an end on Thursday.
And considering how well Iota had been swinging the bats during the postseason, it was a bit surprising they struggled to generate much offense as they were defeated 8-1 by Lutcher in the Class 3A semifinals.
Iota (33-4) fell behind early as while allowing seven runs (3 in the first, 4 in the second) in the first two innings.
Nick Duplechain was the losing pitcher after giving up seven runs (six earned) on six hits and two walks in one inning.
Lutcher's Marshall Louque earned the win after allowing one earned run on five hits and three walks, while striking out three in six innings.
Offensively, Iota was led by Luke Duhon (2-3, run), Dawson Wallace (1-3, RBI), Matt Crochet (1-3) and Andrew Mouton (1-4).