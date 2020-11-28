Markel Linzer, New Iberia
Linzer has been a key part of the Yellow Jackets' dangerous ground attack this season, and he was nothing short of dominant in a commanding 53-13 round 1 victory over district rival Southside. The Sharks had no answers for Linzer in this one, as he carried the ball 15 times for 256 yards and four touchdowns.
Tyvin Zeno, Acadiana
The Wreckin' Rams have had a variety of backs step up and deliver big performances throughout the season, but it was Zeno who stepped up big in the opening round of the playoffs. The senior running back carried it 10 times for 123 yards and three touchdowns en route to a 44-7 win over Covington.
Xan Saunier, Lafayette High
The Mighty Lions had to make some adjustments on offense due to poor field conditions, and senior quarterback Xan Saunier ended up starting the game as a running back. Saunier excelled in his adjusted role, as he led the charge on the ground with 203 yards and four rushing touchdowns, which led to a dominant 43-6 victory over East Jefferson for the Mighty Lions' first playoff win since 2006.
Harvey Broussard, St. Martinville
The Tigers were in an intense overtime battle with district rival Kaplan, and Broussard stepped up down the stretch and helped lead a 30-22 comeback victory. The sophomore wide receiver caught four passes for 152 yards and a touchdown, which included a 72-yard score in the fourth quarter along with a two-point conversion to spark a comeback after being down 16-6.
Chris Anthony, Loreauville
The Loreauville Tigers hadn't played a game in over two weeks, but they didn't show any signs of rust in a 50-0 rout of Jeanerette in which Anthony led the way on the ground. The senior running back was in control, carrying it 15 times for 102 yards and a pair of touchdowns.