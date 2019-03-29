CROWLEY — It’s ironic that Notre Dame senior Sydnei Simon’s walk-up song is V.I.C’s 2008 hit “Get Silly” because there’s nothing silly about Simon’s game.
In fact, her game is quite serious. When Simon is dominating opposing hitters from the circle, she’s almost expressionless. It doesn’t matter if she gives up a single and a double to lead off top of the second inning — like she did Friday during a 9-0 win against North Vermilion — or precede to strand those runners at second and third by striking out the next two hitters and inducing a comebacker to end the inning. Simon keeps her poker face.
“I just got to make sure my pitches are on and hit my spots well,” Simon said of facing a talented opposing offense like the Patriots. “I can’t hang anything because I know they’re going to hit it well if I do. So I just work on location and moving it good.”
Well, there was one point in the fifth inning Thursday when Simon offered a puzzled looked at the home plate umpire after he ruled her 3-2 pitch just missed the strike zone. Simon then recorded the 10th of her 11 strikeouts to preserve a 2-0 lead that was padded over the next two innings.
Still, that emotionless style of play is useful in leading a Pioneers team that won their first state championship in eight years last season but had to replace eight starters and hire a new head coach. Simon was the lone returning starter.
“It’s a fresh a canvas,” said first-year coach Dale Serie, a former McNeese State graduate assistant who is from Mamou.
So how did Simon and Notre Dame respond? Well would be understatement. They’re 24-0 with a plus-302 run differential. They’re ranked 46th nationally, according to MaxPreps.
Her offense has been absurd — hitting in the leadoff spot, she’s a part of that — but opponents are struggling to even get on base against Simon. Along with her 0.82 ERA in 94 innings entering Friday’s game, Simon is holding opponents to a .151 batting average and .208 on-base percentage. She now has more than 150 strikeouts.
“She has a good offense behind her, so she’s really never pressing,” Serie said. “But she’s confident, man. She’s about as confident as it gets. I’m just proud she’s throwing for us.”
Last season Simon didn’t pitch at all until early April because all-state pitcher Marcella Gossen, now at Nicholls State, injured her ankle. The injury forced Gossen to miss most of the rest of the season and put the pitching load on Simon’s shoulders, but Simon delivered, posting a 9-1 record on her way to all-state honors and a state title.
“I was really nervous whenever she got hurt,” said Simon, a three-sport athlete who is headed to LSU-Eunice next year. “But me and my dad, we’d go pitch every day at my house, so I practiced. Last year, I knew that if my pitching wasn’t on or anything, I knew my defense had my back, and I knew my team would score runs and hit for me. So it didn’t really bother me.”
“I do feel like a better pitcher because I didn’t really pitch much last year. So now that I’m pitching every game and practicing, I do feel like I’ve gotten a lot better. I’ve become more confident as a player.”
If Simon proved to be formidable arm last year, she’s now a force to be reckon with. But she hasn’t had to be with the way her team has swung the bats. As a team, they entered Friday hitting a blistering .505 with 31 home runs.
“Even if my pitching is not on, I know they’re going to put up a bunch of runs,” Simon said. “It makes it so much easier to go out there and pitch.”
Freshman Maci Bergeron made it 32 home runs as a team when she belted her 14th of the season in the bottom of the first inning Friday. Bergeron is one of two freshmen, the other being Abigail Savoy, who are committed to LSU. Notre Dame has five freshmen in the lineup.
“The future’s real bright,” Serie said.