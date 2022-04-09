The way Quincy Simon's season is going, you tend to believe her when she's talking about track and field.
The Northside junior is aiming for times of 56 seconds in the 400-meter dash, and the 24-second range in the 200. Oh, and she wants more sterling results from the 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams as well.
"I think she can do 56 and 24 the way she's working," Northside coach Taylor Caldwell said after Friday's Meet of Champions at UL's Cajun Track.
In the meet, Simon set new personal bests in the 200 (25.55 seconds) and 400 (57.75) and also anchored Northside to relay wins in the 4x200 (season-best 1:42.06) and 4x400 (40.18, also a season best).
"The season is going really good," Simon said. "I'm learning how to run, whether it's by myself or against the next person. If there's someone else there, I really want to beat them."I've really been working hard on my starts out of the block, and I'm working on 150s to learn how to finish off a race."
The Vikings are off for Easter week before the District 4-4A meet.
"I will be looking to improve," Simon said. "I really think I can get down to 24 and 56. Then I want to win state. I was second last year, and that has motivated me."
Simon was not the only inspired Viking. The 4x100 relay, anchored by Danaisha George, won in 49.18.
"I was most, most pleased with that race tonight," Caldwell said.
No team points were kept in the invitational event. Northside will be ready when the points count again.
Also in the meet, Cameron Kelly was 3,200 runner-up and Teurlings Catholic teammates Lexi Guidry and Angelle Dupuis were top-five in the girls 3,200.
Tiger Relays
NEW IBERIA - Tioga flexed its muscles in field events to claim top honors at Westgate's Tiger Relays, outscoring the hosts 107-90, but the Tigers still had plenty of firepower.
Wins came from Mekhi Boutte (21.94 200), Tray Quan Francis (1:58.50 800; 400 runner-up), the 4x100 relay (41.750) and 4x200 relay (1:27.34).
Ruston was third with 88 points, followed by Carencro's 58.
Golden Bears wins came from Kohen Beavers (10.90 100) and the 4x800 relay.
Distance races provided good battles. Southside's Connor Irvin won the 1600 in 4:42.46 and was second in the 3200 (10:42.60), while Highland Baptist's Tyler Blissett won the 3200 (10:17.88) after placing third in the 1600.
In girls competition, Alexandria topped Ruston 156-124 in a preview of postseason to come.