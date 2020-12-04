The Carencro Bears’ formula of running the ball and controlling the clock worked to perfection Friday night.
The No. 1-seeded Bears were taking on the No. 16-seeded DeRidder Dragons in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs, and the Bears set the tone early and never looked back thanks in large part to a breakthrough performance by running back Kendrell Williams, who finished with a total of four touchdowns.
The Bears appeared to be recharged coming off a first round bye, defeating the Dragons 42-7 to move on to the 4A quarterfinals.
"I thought we started off like we wanted to," Bears coach Tony Courville said. "We wanted to start off fast and be physical. There was a part in the second quarter where offensively we didn't finish some drives like we should, which was a little disappointing, but then we came back in the second half. The defense played lights out. We thought the matchup coming into this game would be conducive for us, and we took advantage.”
The Bears gave the Dragons a heavy dose of their dynamic running back duo in Williams and Traylon Prejean, who combined for over 200 yards of offense.
"Those three backs (Williams, Prejean and Dontae Darjean), they're tough to handle,” Courville said. “With our offensive line taking care of business, they're hard to stop. He (Williams) is definitely a D1 running back. We've been cautiously holding him out for this time of the year, and he produced for us in big time fashion. There were some games where he could've played more, but we intentionally held him out for this run."
Williams finished with 114 total yards and four touchdowns, as he had 61 rushing yards on 15 carries for two scores along with 2 catches for 53 yards and two more scores.
"I was just dominating the process every play," Williams said. "When you dominate the process every play, good things turn out, so that's what happened. I've been catching the ball since last year in practice. This is the first time they ever threw it to me, so I've been working on it though for sure. Coach has been working on it with me, and I really can run any route or catch any ball now I feel like. Deep or short, it doesn't matter."
The Bears' defense was also strong on the night led by Tulane commit Bailey Despanie, holding the Dragons to 75 total yards.
"We did some pretty good scouting on them (DeRidder)," Courville said. "We had some good pre-snap reads on them that turned out to be true, and we executed. Another D1 guy, he (Despanie) was like a thumper out there. He was definitely a thumper tonight and definitely has that contact courage. The front seven did a remarkable job, and the d-line penetrated the gaps. They did a great job of taking all the gaps away from them and the linebackers were running to the ball."
The Bears had a slight hiccup to begin the second half after giving up a long touchdown drive to the Dragons, but they responded quickly and proceeded to dominate the rest of the night.
"That was a little disappointing because I thought it was a very dominant performance by them (the defense),” Courville said. “With that being said, we bounced back from that, flushed it and went back and played like we started at the beginning of the game. We talk about protecting the ball and controlling the clock, and that’s what we did.”
The Bears will return home next week and look to keep their momentum going in a quarterfinals matchup against No. 8 Plaquemine.
"This is awesome,” Courville said. “I told the kids, this is what you work for in the playoffs. We missed one last week, but this is the time of year that you work for. We call it war- win, advance, repeat. We've got another opportunity next week, which will be here, which is great. Proud of my team, proud of the coaching staff. We're looking forward to the next opportunity, next challenge."
"I feel like this team does have what it takes to get to the championship and win it," Williams said. "But all potential means is you haven't done anything yet. We have to get there first. We got here last year, but we've got to get way past where we were last year. We've got to get to the Dome and win it. I feel very confident that we have what it takes."