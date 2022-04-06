The St. Thomas More Cougars baseball team cooled off arch rival Teurlings Catholic on Tuesday with a dramatic 1-0 win.
In the bottom of the seventh, St. Thomas More had the bases loaded when designated hitter Connor Stelly delivered a bases-loaded sacrifice fly for the game's only run.
“What scared me was Teurlings’ right fielder (Connor) Kleinpeter has a pretty good arm,” St. Thomas More head coach Gary Perkins said. “So I didn’t know if we would beat that throw or not and it was such bang bang play.”
St. Thomas More senior Jack Stefanski started the seventh inning excitement with a double that was robbed by the right field wall.
“I thought it was out of here,” said St. Thomas More pitcher Will Taylor. “I thought it was gone.”
Stefanski said he knew it was a good hit when it came off his bat but did not get enough of it to go over.
“I knew when I hit it, it was going to get it done,” Stefanski said. “But I didn’t think it was quite high enough, it was a little low but it got the job done.”
Stefanski said he knew if he did his job batting his teammates would help him finish off the game and they did exactly that.
All game long it was a defensive battle between the rivals with the first and only run coming in the seventh inning. Perkins said it was just one of those games where it fell in their favor.
“This is a game of chances, and we did not cash in on most of them,” Perkins said. “But it was one of those games where both teams made plays and both pitchers played well so hats off to both teams.”
Teurlings did not record its first hit of the game until the sixth inning because of Taylor.
Taylor pitched six innings for St. Thomas More and got pulled off the mound in the top of the seventh inning. Taylor said he was more than happy to come off the mound because he trusts his teammates and wants to help the team any way he can.
St. Thomas More shortstop Tanner Hornback also stood out defensively Tuesday, scooping up several tough ground balls.
“He’s just a competitor,” Perkins said. “He is a winner all the way, you give him a ground ball he’ll eat it up and he is just as good at the plate too.”
Hornback made multiple highlight reel plays Tuesday and said his reasoning for competing so hard defensively was simple.
“I want to help our pitchers out.” Hornback said. “They do so much for us so I want to play hard for them every game.”
Tuesday's tight district showdown only begins the week of fun between the two rivals with the rematch scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday at Teurlings.