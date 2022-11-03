Comeaux High won its playoff opener 3-0 against Eleanor McMain by only allowing 25 points across the three sets Wednesday night.
Comeaux benefited from a versatile offense with seven different players scoring a kill and dominant serving with 17 aces against McMain winning the sets 25-6,25-8 and 25-11.
“My coaches have always pushed us to have a well-rounded offense, and I think the game works best if you get everyone involved and everyone does their part. So, I tried to set up everyone on the court,” Abbey Ott said.
Ott and Layla Dyer led the team in assists with 15 each, and their skill and consistency in running the offense has been a major contributor to the Lady Spartans' success this season.
“They do a great job of it," Rowell said. "We mix the ball up well and the hitters were very successful tonight."
Angelle Thibeaux and Ott lead the team in offense with 11 kills each, and having so many seniors on the team has been a major contributing factor in their success this season, according to Thibeaux.
“It’s been four years, so we’re greatly bonded, and that creates an amazing connection on the court,” Thibeaux said.
Comeaux has nine seniors on the team and will look to capitalize on this window of success by making it to state and potentially the finals, Thibeaux said.
“They have been working hard all year, actually, for the last two years together and they have gelled because they’ve been with each other for the last four years and we’re just really excited about how they’re playing right now,” Rowell said.
Improvements will need to be made as the performance was not perfect despite the comfortable victory.
“I think there was a few minor mistakes like missing a free ball or two,' Dyer said. "Like, just getting to the ball faster and making sure we put the ball away as quickly as possible."
Comeaux will face Beau Chene on Saturday at home and will need to be ready for any adjustments made after Comeaux beat Beau Chene in the regular season, Lowell said.
“I’m just really proud of them and looking forward to Saturday,” Rowell said.