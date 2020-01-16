When St. Thomas More sophomore quarterback Walker Howard traveled to San Antonio earlier this month to participate in the U.S. Army National Combine that showcases the country's top underclassmen, big things were expected.
Howard went into the combine, which also included current juniors, with an impressive offer sheet that reads like a Who's Who of college football, despite never having started a varsity game.
Unfazed, Howard outperformed many of the nation's best quarterbacks and was named the first-team all-combine quarterback by 247Sports, which noted his consistency and smooth, accurate passing.
"There was a lot of competition at the combine," Howard said. "I do really well when there's competition. When there are great quarterbacks out there, like the Texas commitment (Jalen Milroe), it just makes me want to do better and better and just keep getting better with more reps."
Howard, who isn't ranked yet by 247Sports, was the only first-team all-combine quarterback.
He was followed by several honorable-mention selections, including Milroe — a junior from Katy, Texas, who is ranked as the No. 3 dual-threat QB in the nation in his class — as well as five other quarterbacks.
"He didn't surprise anybody," STM offensive coordinator Shane Savoie said of Howard's combine performance.
"People know about him. Once LSU and Alabama and Texas A&M put their stamp of approval on you, it's not like you're going to show up somewhere, and they're not going to know who you are. The good news is that he went out there, lived up to expectations and did what people expected him to do."
The aforementioned three Southeastern Conference schools have all extended scholarship offers to Howard, along with UL, Nebraska, Arkansas and Mississippi State.
Howard's father, Jamie, was a quarterback at STM and LSU. That doesn't mean that the 6-foot-1, 179-pounder has made up his mind about his plans for college, however.
"I'm considering all my options," Walker Howard said. "LSU's program is amazing. They had a great year with their offense. Joe Burrow did an excellent job this year, and it was really fun to watch them. Their offense is explosive right now, and it's fun to watch.
"But I am open to going out of state. I'm going to see which colleges come to see me during the spring and find out which camps I'm invited to. This year, I'm definitely going to visit several schools and meet people. Anything can happen in two years. You see these coaching staff changes. I just really want to build a relationship with coaching staffs to where I feel at home."
Savoie, who was a freshman at STM when Jamie Howard was a senior, said that Walker Howard has the correct mindset when it comes to recruiting.
"Walker really has his head in a good place," Savoie said. "A lot of young kids get overwhelmed by recruiting. He's doing a great job of trying to process all the information and find the best fit for him — school-wise and relationship-wise — that's going to maximize his potential in the long run."
Howard bided his time the past two years behind Caleb Holstein, STM's record-setting quarterback who will continue his career at Harvard.
"It's the best decision I ever made," he said of serving as Holstein's backup. "Caleb made me compete every day at practice. I was able to learn the mental part of the game. He was a great high school quarterback, and I learned so much this year from him.
"There's so much more about the game I need to be learning. I work with Jake Delhomme a lot. I'm going to work with (Newman freshman quarterback) Arch Manning this offseason. He and I are going to get together and work together on all facets of the game."
Howard said he'll forego the opportunity to play on one of Louisiana's traveling 7-on-7 teams during the offseason so he can focus on training year-round.
"Walker's physical ability has people in amazement," Savoie said. "When they would come to watch him play, they would see that he's special the way the ball comes out of his hands. He can create in the pocket. It was similar to a lot of the things you saw Joe Burrow do this season that people were impressed with."
The STM offensive coordinator said Howard's attitude the past two years has been exemplary.
"His attitude was the key," Savoie said. "Walker's attitude was to come in and try to absorb as much knowledge and understanding of the game that he could from a three-year starter who was the returning championship game MVP and an all-state quarterback.
"It was awesome to be able to see Walker embrace that role and flourish in that role. I think he did a really good job of maximizing his opportunities to learn and grow in the game. His physical attributes are off the charts, from his arm strength to his escapability. His arm strength is unbelievable. He has really good speed with a laser-timed 4.68 in the 40-yard dash at an Under Armour camp last year."
Howard is eagerly counting down the months until next season which could see the Cougars repeat as state champions with the junior quarterback tossing passes to a receiving corps that features Jack Bech, Carter Arceneaux, Carter Domingue and Paxton Perret.
"I've been waiting a while," he said. "It's going to be a fun year. I've been working my butt off for this, and I'm ready."