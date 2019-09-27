CROWLEY — Notre Dame volleyball coach Tara Young has no seniors on this year's team, but the expectations remain the same for the Pios.
"We lost some impactful seniors from last year and don't have any on this year's team," Young said. "At any given time, we could have three juniors and three sophomores on the floor and sometimes a freshman, too.
"We're young, but I've told the players and myself we're not using our youth as an excuse anymore. When the Lady Pios are playing well and playing confident, we're tough."
Notre Dame is 10-6 versus a challenging schedule.
"We just got finished with a super-tough series of four matches against Dominican, Cabrini, Mount Carmel and Teurlings," Young said. "Those are four of the top 10 teams across all divisions, in my opinion. It's a rough patch, and it takes a special group to weather the storm.
"It's my responsibility to get the players to understand that they're doing some really good things. They need to persevere and get better in little increments. Wins and losses don't matter right now, and you learn more from losses."
After two straight deep runs in the playoffs, the Pios are looking to take the next step.
"We made it to the finals in 2017," Young said. "Last year, we felt like we had the right group to return to the finals and lost to U-High in the semis in fairly dramatic fashion."
Junior setter Sydnie Dailey, junior libero Morgan Alleman and sophomore outside hitter Lily Morgan are playing well.
"We run a 5-1 so Sydnie is the setter all the way around," Young said. "She's a super athlete and is instrumental in our success. Morgan's libero position is highly sought-after. She's a defensive specialist who is continuing to learn the position and understand her role.
"Lily does some dynamic things. She's a strong competitor who is superaggressive and an offensive powerhouse."
After reclassification, the revamped Division IV, District 2 is much more powerful, Young said.
"This is the first time in years we've had this much competition in district," she said. "LCA is supertalented with a lot of kids that have club experience. Ascension (Episcopal) is the same way. Catholic-New Iberia is no slouch, either. They beat Ascension.
"The competition is good for us. There will be some good matchups. It keeps you focused. I can't remember the last time we didn't win the district, but that's not that important. I'm more concerned with what happens in the playoffs in November."