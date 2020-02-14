Day one of the Division II state wrestling tournament at the Century-Link Center in Bossier City went quite well for the Teurlings Catholic Rebels.

The Rebels advanced 10 wrestlers to the winners bracket semifinals in collecting 135 points to get ahead of Rayne at 114.5 points and third-place North DeSoto at 113 points.

Carencro goes into day two in sixth place with 89 points.

Teurlings Rebels determined to return to top spot in Division II wrestling If any program in recent history knows what it takes to win a state wrestling crown, it’s the Teurlings Catholic Rebels.

In local Division I news, the Comeaux Spartans placed two guys into the semifinals for 15th place with 56.5 points.

At 113, Reed Bergeron got a 7-4 decision after an injury default to advance, while Donald Paul got a pin in 3:34 and a 12-3 majority decision to set up a semifinal matchup with Gavin Soniat of East Ascension at 285.

In Division III, the Kaplan Pirates stand in 10th place after day one with 49 points, followed by Church Point in 11th with 45.

Church Point’s Timothy Routon got a pin in 6:20 to advance at 113, while heavyweight Tony Gibson got pins in 0:13 and 5:08 to reach the semifinals.

Kaplan got Alexander Zaunbrecher pull off a dramatic 6-5 upset of No. 3 Ethan Langley of Basile at 138, while No. 2-seeded 160 Nathan Sistrunk got pins in 3:14 and 3:37 to advance.

No. 4 Brennan Kass got hit pins in 0:23 and 4:35 at 285 to set up a daunting matchup with No. 1 Datremecious White of Evangel.

Reaching the semifinals to help put Teurlings out front as a team after the first day are: No. 1 Ethan Boudreaux (2:54 pin) at 106, Ashton Sonnier (2:49 pin) at 113, No. 1 Matthew Carrier (0:34, 1:00 pins) at 126, No. 4 Jalan Arceneaux (1:32 pin, 12-4 decision) in 145, No. 2 Ivan Hale (3:00 pin) at 152, No. 1 Charles Travasos (1:22, 2:24 pins) at 160, Vaughn Romero (0:52, 4:52 pins) at 170, No. 2 David Bernard (0:30, 3:52 pins) at 182, No. 3 Cameran Watkins (1:08, 5:09 pins) at 220 and Kane Chisholm (2:33 pin) at 285.

The Rayne Wolves, meanwhile, are off to a great start to achieving their goal of finishing in the top three as a team in state.

Reaching the winners bracket semifinals Friday from Rayne were: No. 2 Daylon Dugas (1:14, 2:39 pins) at 113, No. 1 Ryder Hawley (3:37, 5:03 pins) at 145, No. 4 William Billings (0:54 pin) at 160 and No. 1 Miles Doucet (0:33, 1:48 pins) at 220.

Carencro also made some noise on the first day. Reaching the semifinals from the Golden Bears are: No. 4 Kade Bourque (4:18, 3:52 pins) at 120, No. 3 Tyrick Clay (0:51, 0:29 pins) at 132, Kendrell Williams (0:41, 1:36 pins) at 182 and Zavione Willis (5-0 decision, 0:57 pin) at 220.

Also reaching the Division II semifinals from the area was Riley Baumgardner of North Vermilion with pins in 1:27 and 4:54 as the No. 3 seed at 138 pounds.