Redistricting can be a very frustrating and complicated process.

Unfortunately, those aren’t the only words that come to when considering the LHSAA’s job of reclassification.

Suspicious comes to mind. Even disgraceful.

When surveying the second redistricting plan, the truth is most of the new leagues involving Acadiana area teams are reasonable.

There’s one classification, though, that is hard to swallow.

You guessed it, Class 4A.

There’s no need to beat around the bush on this issue. We all know what the deal is here.

Nobody wants to be in the same district with St. Thomas More, Lafayette Christian, Westgate and Teurlings Catholic.

There are 13 Acadiana area teams in Class 4A. In a perfect world, we’d go back to four primary classifications and it would solve all of these redistricting issues.

Westgate counting on defense, not offense to lead program to Class 4A semifinals For all the talk about the talent the Westgate Tigers possess on the offensive side of the ball, it has been the play of their defense that ha…

In a slightly less perfect world, that would mean putting seven area teams in one district and six in the other, or at least six and six.

In the far-from-perfect world we now live in, we’ve got this current mess with high school girls basketball teams traveling two hours in some cases to play a district game.

The purpose of this story, however, isn’t to rehash those longtime arguments. It’s to explore a given and take up for one of the schools that always seems to get a raw deal.

Essentially, there are three ways to handle redistricting. You can go by geography, you can go by competitive fairness or you can use either one as an excuse for the most influential schools to get what suits them best.

At this point in the process, I’m over arguing about which one is best, except for bringing up one question: Why does Northside High always have to be the sacrificial lamb?

Three years ago, reclassification seemed to get it right by placing Northside High in Class 3A where it should be.

Instead, the rug was pulled out from under the Vikings and of course, they were sent to the powerhouse district that every other school within shouting distance is running from.

Theoretically, the reason for doing so is geography, right?

+2 Eric Narcisse: Here's why the state volleyball tournament should return to the Cajundome every year If the Lafayette area had cheerleaders, I would be willing to bet one of the cheers would go something like “Who rocks the house? I say Lafaye…

After all, Northside is in the same town as St. Thomas More, LCA and Teurlings.

Well, North Vermilion could as easily be in a different state than Leesville and yet the most recent proposal has District 3-4A consisting of DeRidder, Eunice, LaGrange, Leesville, North Vermilion, Rayne and North Vermilion.

North Vermilion is 13 miles from St. Thomas More, 73 from Washington-Marion, 118 from DeRidder and 138 from Leesville.

Look, as silly as it seems to many, if the Patriots want to spend all of that excessive time and money traveling west, that’s their choice.

This isn’t really about picking on North Vermilion at all. The Patriots just happen to be the best example to illustrate this injustice.

I’m simply saying, all the principals responsible for forcing Northside to face the giants while so many other schools are allowed to run, shouldn’t be allowed to clear their consciences with a shaky geography rationale that far too many apparently buy.

Things have changed so drastically in the LHSAA over the decades, I’m perfectly willing to discard geography for competitive balance as a criteria for redistricting if that’s really where we’re headed.

But if you’re going to do it, then do it.

Northside is 13 miles from Cecilia, 12 from Breaux Bridge, 15 from Beau Chene and 19 from Opelousas. Why can’t Northside be in the new District 5-4A?

It makes sense geographically and competitively. In fact, just take a moment to think of all the unspokens here, it actually makes perfect sense on every level.

Yes, that would only leave four football-playing schools in the new District 4-4A.

First of all, is that really the end of the world?

Northside playing football in this district isn't doing anyone any good.

And secondly, if it is deemed not possible, send a different lamb to the slaughter.

Why does it always have to be Northside? Haven’t the Vikings already paid their dues in this juggernaut district?

If all the other schools are allowed to run, why can’t Northside?

If the answer to these questions is because of some silly geographical given that obviously doesn’t apply to other schools, that’s outrageously unfair.

Shame on all the principals who are fleeing but perfectly willing to send Northside back to the run the gauntlet.

The final decision hasn't been made. There's still a chance to get this right.

The debate on whether to discard geography in the redistricting process for personal gain will likely rage on for decades. Rage on.

But at least be fair about it and understand how shameful it is if you aren’t.