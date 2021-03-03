LAKE CHARLES — You wouldn’t know by the final score, but Lafayette Christian coach Errol Rogers had a few moments when he wasn’t thrilled with the play of his Lady Knights during their 75-31 Division III state semifinal win over St. Charles.
Just a few possessions into the game, he called a timeout.
“I just felt like we were just going through the motions,” Rogers said of Wednesday's game at Burton Coliseum. “The first two possessions we just threw the ball away. It’s different if you throw the ball away under pressure.
“We just gave them a gift. Christmas is gone. We don’t need to be giving out any more gifts right now. We need to play basketball.”
Apparently the Lady Knights listened, pouring out to a 36-point halftime lead in a 44-point victory.
No. 1-seeded LCA (18-5) will next play No. 3 St. Thomas Aquinas at noon Saturday in the state final.
St. Thomas Aquinas beat the Lady Knights in the state final last season.
“It’s just unfinished business from last year,” Rogers said. “I tell them every day. We’ve got to work hard and be disciplined. We just practiced and tried to get better on the little things.”
Owning a 20-7 lead after the first period, LCA unleashed its fullcourt pressure on St. Charles — a team making its first state tournament appearance.
And it worked like a charm.
LCA forced turnover after turnover — ending up with 23 steals — and outscored the Lady Comets 25-2 in that second quarter to build a 45-9 lead at halftime.
“We finally stepped up,” Rogers said. “I was just trying to do a lot of stuff halfcourt and we were just kind of going through the motions.
“Then we had to pick it up, and once we picked it up the game changed real quick.”
Monae Duffy scored six of her team-high 14 points in that second quarter and Zoe Wiltz made her only 3-pointer of the game in that period as well.
“We knew we were sluggish and we just had to pick up the pace,” said Wiltz, who finished with seven points, seven assists, two rebounds and four steals.
In the third quarter Rogers paused the pressure a bit and St. Charles went on a 9-5 run over the first five minutes of the period to force another timeout with LCA leading 50-20 and 3:15 left.
“We didn’t show everything,” Rogers said. “I just wanted to work on a few things so we could be ready. Can we press the other teams? Maybe, but what if we can’t?
“We have to be a better halfcourt team.”
Freshman Eve Alexander also played a big role in the win with 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field, three rebounds and a steal.
Senior Monique Patterson added seven points, eight rebounds and two steals.
Freshman guard Jada Richard scored 13 points with six assists, two rebounds and nine steals.
“We’re locked in, we’re ready, we’re prepared,” Alexander said. “We want to finish the business that we couldn’t finish last year, but we’re ready. We’re coming.”