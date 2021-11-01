The Acadiana area will be well represented in the high school volleyball playoffs with 28 programs qualifying for the postseason in the five divisions.
St. Thomas More in Division II and Ascension Episcopal in Division IV are the Acadiana area teams to earn a No. 1 seed, while Teurlings Catholic (Division II), Notre Dame (Division IV) and Westminster Christian (Division V) earned No. 2 seeds.
“Seeding is just a ranking,” Blue Gators coach Celie Leblanc Ulm said. “It just so happened that it worked out in our favor this year that we got the No. 1 seed. But whether you are No. 1 or a lower seed, it’s just a ranking for placement. It isn’t a depiction of the future.”
Cougars coach Jessica Burke wasn’t surprised to see her program take the top spot in Division II, considering how they have played all year.
“I believe we have been the No. 1 seed the entire time,” Burke said. “So, we felt we would be the No. 1 seed going into the playoffs.”
The Rebels, who have won eight straight championships in either Division II or III, were pleased with where they are seeded.
“No. 2 is a good spot for us,” Rebels coach Terry Hebert said. “We had some big question marks coming into the season after losing seven seniors. After not winning district, I felt No. 2 is where we would end up. It’s exciting, and I have a lot of confidence in this group.”
Notre Dame had hoped to sneak into the top spot ahead of Ascension Episcopal after a late-season run that saw the Pios claim victories over the Lady Blue Gators twice, Lafayette Christian in the past three weeks.
“I felt like we could pull out that No. 1 spot,” Pios coach Tara Young said. “We clawed and scratched this year and a couple of weeks ago we were like No. 5 or 6 in the power rankings. We had some good wins, and we went 3-1 at the Spooktacular (tournament), but ultimately we finished at No. 2.”
LCA"s Brian Barrett said he hoped his Knights would be seeded higher than the No. 5 they received, but after a third-place finish in Division IV District 2, he understood.
“I thought we would be a little higher, but our district was crazy,” Barrett said. “We have four teams from our district seeded in the top six. We took some lumps in district. But I like our draw. It’s not easy by no means, but I like where we ended up.”
Playoff matches are set to begin Tuesday as programs around the state begin their quest to qualify for the state tournament that will be in Lafayette for the first time since 2005. The Pontchartrain Center wasn’t available this year after damage caused by Hurricane Ida, so the tournament will be at the Cajundome Nov. 11-13.
“There were a lot of unknowns, and it is definitely going to be different for this crew,” said Burke, whose Cougars finished 33-3 and won the Division II, District 2 championship. “But we’re excited about the tournament being in Lafayette. It is going to be more convenient and should allow for more fans to come.”
ULM echoed some of Burke's sentiments.
“We’re happy to be in the position that we are in,” Ulm said. “We’re happy about the possibilities. It is so exciting to have the state tournament coming to Lafayette. We have a chance to have more fans and support from the student body with it being here.”