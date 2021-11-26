ABBEVILLE The No. 2-seeded Abbeville Wildcats were determined to not to allow Union Parish’s highly touted running back Trey Holly beat them in Friday’s Class 3A state quarterfinal showdown at Wildcat Stadium.
Mission accomplished … sort of.
Abbeville’s defense made it much tougher on Holly than most expected, but his teammates more than picked up the slack in recording a 45-6 road win over the Wildcats.
With the win, the Farmers (10-3) advance to the semifinals where they will face St. Martinville on the road Friday. Abbeville’s season ended at 11-2.
“They made plays when they had to,” Abbeville coach Rod Moy.
It began with Union Parish’s first drive of the game. Back under center for the first time in a month, quarterback Cole Dison wasted no time showing his worth by escaping a huge loss in the backfield on second-and-10 from the Abbeville 42 and somehow picking up five yards and the first down.
Dison then ended that drive with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Rykel Wallace.
One drive later, Dison hit Dorien Henderson for a 32-yard touchdown pass and a 16-0 lead after Holly’s second two-point conversion run.
So when Ja’quarius Donald scampered 27 yards up the middle for a 24-0 lead with 4:24 left in the second quarter, Holly only had 34 yards on seven carries at the time, but the Farmers were in total control.
“The quarterback was awesome, man,” Moy said. “In the first half, he got two touchdowns (passes) and got the escape right there. The fullback (Donald) was man. We did what we said we were going to do, but they were good enough outside of number one to beat us.”
By the game’s end, Holly finished with 106 yards on 15 carries, thanks to a 48-yard touchdown run in the third period. But Donald was the Farmers’ leading rusher in this game, finishing with 139 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries.
Dison completed all four of his passes for 98 yards and three touchdowns.
“We just had to start faster,” Moy said. “The plan was to get the lead, control the clock, keep their offense over there – do exactly what they did to us basically. Keep that thing and make them get impatient. They did it to us. That was the team that was going to win. We knew that’s the way it was going to go. They imposed their will and we didn’t get to do what we wanted to do.”
Abbeville’s offense, meanwhile, punted on three of the first four possessions. At the half, leading rusher Blake Saddler only had four touches – two carries for 34 yards and two receptions for 44 yards.
“Not enough plays,” Moy said. “We just couldn’t sustain enough drives. Then we got behind the 8-ball 24-0 and we had to move fast and throw the ball. We just got behind what we were going to do and we couldn’t get him going.”
Sophomore quarterback Tahj Judge certainly had his moments throwing the ball, completing 15 of 29 passes for 178 yards. But the Wildcats turned it over on downs at the Farmers’ 6 at the end of the first half and never got close enough to threaten again.
Chad Nolan was Abbeville’s most effective receiver with seven receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown.
“He did,” Moy said of Judge’s passing night. “We competed well. It was just one of those things where we couldn’t get into our game plan and couldn’t get into the flow of what we wanted to do, and we couldn’t be consistent. At the end of the first half right there, if we can .. It just wasn’t our night and we couldn’t make enough plays to compete with a football team that good.”
As frustrating as the loss was, Moy was more than encouraged on the team’s progress after taking over a 1-9 program two years ago.
“This doesn’t away from everything we accomplished,” he said. “Nobody gave us a chance at even finishing top two in the district, much less finish in the top two in triple-A in the state. Getting to the quarterfinals and going on the road three and a half hours away and beating a very good Wossman team.
“I’m extremely proud of this group. You talk about the first time in 21 years that we’ve been right here. This is just the beginning for us. We’re losing 12 seniors, but we’ve got a big group of 18 coming back next year that are going to be hungry. We’ve tasted it. Now we’ve got to get the next step.”