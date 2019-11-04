The Acadiana area is consistently excellent in a variety of high school sports, but local volleyball is among the more reliably strong.
That’s no different in 2019. Twenty-five area teams qualified for the playoffs, two more than in 2018. The local contingent is headlined by the No. 1 seeds in Divisions II and IV, Teurlings Catholic and Lafayette Christian.
Eleven area programs are top 10 seeds.
Divisions IV and V has the strongest group of local teams. In Division IV, along with the Knights, Ascension Episcopal is No. 6, Notre Dame is No. 7 and Catholic-New Iberia is No. 10. In Division V, Sacred Heart-Grand Coteau is No. 3, Episcopal of Acadiana is No. 4, Northside Christian is No. 6, Westminster Christian is No. 9 and Highland Baptist is No. 11.
Division III has the largest number of teams from the area with eight and features two all-area matchups in the first round — No. 20 Crowley at No. 13 Iota and No. 23 North Vermilion at No. 10 David Thibodaux.
One of the new area playoff teams, Southside, is in its first year as a member of the LHSAA. The Sharks are the No. 15 seed in Division I and will host No. 18 Northshore on Wednesday.
Teurlings No. 1 again
For the seventh straight year, Teurlings Catholic is the No. 1 seed entering the playoffs. Perhaps more impressively, the Rebels have been the top seed in two different divisions during the span.
Until two years ago, Teurlings played in Division III. But moving up in class hasn’t affected the Rebels. They have won the state championship the previous six years they have been No. 1 seed.
What’s different this year about Teurlings? Record-wise, not much. The Rebels are 37-4, and their only losses have come against Mount Carmel (No. 1 in Division I) and Country Day (No. 1 in Division V). Teurlings lost to the Lady Cajuns in the championship game of the Spooktacular.
Naturally, Teurlings coach Terry Hebert has high standards for his program.
“We’re playing OK,” said Hebert, whose team hosts No. 32 Cecilia on Thursday. “We could be playing better in some areas. There are some timing issues right now with my offense, and it’s kind of making us one-dimensional. When you’re playing a team like Country Day that has the big, athletic players that can make plays — and they know what you’re going to be doing with the ball —- it’s hard for our offense to get rolling around teams like that when we’re struggling with those timing issues. So we’re definitely going to need to work on that this week.
“And just blocking. We haven’t really been a very good blocking team all year, so that’s going to be another focus for the next few days for sure.”
LCA relishes top seed
The LCA volleyball program has made a rapid ascension under coach Bryan Barrett, going from making the state tournament for the first time in 2016 to now being the No. 1 seed in Division IV.
Like Teurlings, the Knights have accomplished that feat despite moving up in class. LCA won 40 matches and made the semifinals last year for the first time in Division V, and it was even better this year in their new division. Before last weekend’s ESA Spooktacular tournament, the Knights had lost just one time in 31 matches.
LCA (32-4) won their two pool play matches in the Spooktacular but dropped their final three, all to elite programs. Knights coach Bryan Barrett said injuries, along with the competition level, played a factor in how the Knights finished the tournament. Barrett preferred to get key starters like Jordan Lavergne and Kaytlin Washington rest before the playoffs.
“We’re still a little banged up, but we still have time,” said Barrett, whose team will host No. 32 Donaldsonville in the first round. “I’m thinking by the time we go to the Pontchartrain Center, they’ll be healthy enough to start getting some practice under their belt. I think we should hit the Pontchartrain Center healthy and firing on all cylinders. That’s the plan.”
Lady Cougars peaking
St. Thomas More, seeded fifth in Division II, is primed for another trip to the state tournament but advancement will be difficult once it gets to the Pontchartrain Center.
STM ( 26-12) fell on the same side of the bracket as top-seeded Teurlings and No. 4 Vandebilt Catholic, the latter of whom won back-to-back Division III champions before moving up in class.
But Cougars coach Jessica Burke loves the way her senior-laden team is playing. STM, which reached the semifinals last year, certainly has no shortage of state tournament experience.
“I think with any team, you have your ups and downs and your ebbs and flows,” said Burke, who has led STM to six state titles in her tenure. “I think that our team is peaking at the exact right time, right moment. The last two weeks have been really strong. We’ve had great performances out of our kids. So everybody is really gelling together, and I’m very excited about where my team’s at.”
Tough draw for AES
Ascension Episcopal graduated a senior class that led the program to four state championship game appearances in a five-year span, but Jill Braun’s program has hardly taken a step back with a young group of players.
The Blue Gators (26-13) are seeded sixth in Division IV and will host No. 27 Einstein Charter in the first round on Wednesday. AES lost six of their final seven matches, but an injury to setter Kira Braun, Jill’s daughter, played a part. Kira should be ready to play in the second round, assuming the Blue Gators get there, Jill said.
Even before the state tournament, it could be a tough road for AES. No. 11 Newman, a traditionally strong program from New Orleans, could await in the second round.
“We dropped from 2 to 6 after this weekend,” Jill said. “We had an injury and losses that dropped us to 6. But I’d rather be 6 than 4 or 5 and be on Lafayette Christian’s side of the bracket. So I’m pleased, if we were going to drop, I’ll take the sixth spot.”
Lady Pios hitting stride
Notre Dame, the No. 7 seed in Division III, is looking for consistency.
"We've been up and down," said Lady Pios coach Tara Young. "We've had points where we looked dynamic and were running on all cylinders. We did great at ESA at the Spooktacular Tournament last weekend.
"We went 3-3, losing to Dominican (No. 3 in Division I) and Westlake. I wasn't happy about the Westlake loss. We then beat Sacred Heart-New Orleans and ESA to reach the Silver Bracket finals, where we lost to Assumption."
The Lady Pios (25-18) take on No. 26 Delcambre (7-21) in the playoff opener.
"I think we're in a good place," Young said. "We're super-excited about the brackets. Going into last weekend, we were No. 5. We dropped to No. 7, but I think we'll actually have a better shot now."
Notre Dame, which defeated Delcambre in the regular season, could meet another district rival, No. 10 Catholic-New Iberia, in the second round.
Saints playing with confidence
Sacred Heart-Grand Coteau is entering the Division V playoffs on a hot streak.
The third-seeded Saints (22-8) came into last week's ESA Spooktacular Tournament on a 10-match winning streak.
Although coach Caitlyn Abraham's squad lost its first two matches at ESA, the setbacks were to Division II No. 3 Assumption and No. 5 St. Thomas More.
The Saints responded by winning their final two matches versus Catholic-New Iberia and St. Louis Catholic.
"We're excited to be in the third spot," Abraham said. "We worked really hard last weekend to put us in a better position for the playoffs. We were fourth going into the weekend."
"We are playing well. We've been fighting. Our usual standouts, Briana Domingue and Kamryn Villareal, have gotten even more consistent. We've also been doing a better job of incorporating all our hitters."
The Saints face No. 30 Southern Lab (6-12) in the first round.
"We're just staying focused," Abraham said. "We talk a lot about our mental game and focusing on what's in front of us."