The Comeaux Spartans started their season off on a high note under first-year football coach Eric Holden, taking a 21-20 victory over Tioga.
The Spartans played well on both sides of the ball in their home opener Friday night and have already matched their win total from last season in a surprise victory over the Indians, who were a Class 4A quarterfinalist last season.
The Spartans were led offensively by senior quarterback Sean Malveaux, who finished with 275 yards passing and three touchdowns, along with 100 yards rushing.
“We played decent football,” Holden said. “We’re having to make up for lost time in July and are learning on the fly. I watched us get better as we went and watched us learn. The guys took to coaching and got better every series. I’m proud of these young men. The guys fought through adversity, and I’m super proud. They worked real hard and did a great job.”
Malveaux used a variety of receivers. Jalen Domingeaux led the way with 100 yards receiving and connected with Alex Linzer, Marquez Zachary and Treyven Paddio for touchdowns.
“I thought we did well (offensively),” Holden said. “We had a dropped touchdown pass and missed another, so we left 14 points on the field. At times we were running the offense at the right speed, but other times we were running it too fast, which is to be expected with a young team.”
The Spartans defense delivered as well, especially in the second half, sparked by a Jordan Dejean interception.
“Defensively, I’m proud of our guys,” Holden said. “They came out in the second half and made adjustments, and the players took to coaching and became more aggressive. That was the same for our offensive guys also, and success breeds success. We built on our momentum from the first half, and we were getting better as the game went on. We hope we can keep progressing.”
The special teams also did well with Javier Harson going 3 for 3 on extra points while also handling punts and kickoffs. The coverage units swarmed to the ball after the Indians mishandled a snap on an extra point to keep it a one-point game.
“(Harson) does it all for us (on special teams),” Holden said. “He did a good job all night.”
The road won’t get any easier this week for the Spartans, who return home to face another challenging 4A opponent in Teurlings Catholic.
“I thought (Tioga) was a good team,” Holden said. “They were a well-coached, physical football team and played a good game as well. Coach (Kevin) Cook does a good job over there. We’re starting the whole process over again this week. We’ll see how it goes. We’ll have to work our butts off again.”