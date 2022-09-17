For the second time in three years, the Lafayette High Mighty Lions’ football program are 3-0 to start the season.
Behind big plays in the running game and a strong defensive performance in which they consistently hurried the quarterback, the Lions defeated the Sulphur Golden Tors 42-25 on Friday.
“I was just telling the kids that yes we are 3-0 and 2-0 in district, but that doesn’t matter right now,” Lions head coach Cedric Figaro said. “It’s still very early in the season and we have to get focus for the next game. Acadiana High is next up and they have been beating us up for a long time. Our focus has to be on making that game a game, a better game than it has been. Not on being 3-0.”
Offensively the Lions were led by running backs Ja’Kaylib Anderson, Jason Anderson and quarterback Grayson Saunier as they trio combined for 300 yards rushing.
“Sulphur played solid defensively against us,” Figaro said. “They knew what we were trying to do offensively, and they made it hard for us to do it. They made some good adjustments and at halftime we made some adjustments, and things started to work for us.”
Ja’Kaylib Anderson led the way with 111 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries, while Jason Anderson contributed with 90 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. Saunier was once again his stellar self, rushing for 99 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries, while completing 8-of-12 passes for 55 yards and a touchdown.
“Our kids are growing as they are playing,” Figaro said. “And they are winning while they are doing it, so that’s good.”
Defensively, the Lions were stout for most of the game behind Jon Michael Breaux, Jared Goodie II and Tre’von Uzuegbu, holding the Tors to six points through the first 38 minutes of the game.
However, the Lions, who recorded six sacks and forced two turnovers via interceptions, gave up several big plays and hurt themselves with penalties that resulted in the Tors scoring 19 points in seven minutes to pull within 10 at 35-25 with 3:25 remaining in the game.
“Our defensive line did a pretty good job,” Figaro said. “We did a good job of putting pressure on the quarterback and not allowing him time to do what he wanted to do. But there were times where we didn’t get pressure and it showed because they beat us deep with some passes.”
For all the things the Lions did well in the game, there are several things they must clean up – most notably penalties - if they are going to end their losing streak against the Rams.
Against the Tors, the Lions were penalized 17 times for 180 yards and that’s not including penalties that were offsetting or declined.
“That’s what happens when you’re playing with a bunch of sophomores all over the field,” Figaro said. “We have a lot of young players and a lot of first year players, so that’s where you get a lot of boneheaded mistakes. It’s not because they want to make them, but because they don’t know. But we have to clean those things up.”
All in all, Figaro is pleased with what he is seeing from his Lions.
“The kids are coming together,” Figaro said. “The kids are coming together, and they are starting to believe in themselves and each other. Believing is a powerful thing.”