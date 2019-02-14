If a city is hosting championship events, local representation, for obvious reasons, is always preferable.
In the case of the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA girls soccer state championships, hosted at the Ragin’ Cajuns Soccer/Track Complex in Lafayette next week, the area representation could be stronger than most might have thought at the beginning of the year.
Four Acadiana-area squads, one from each of the four divisions, will compete in state semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday. All four will be hosting their semifinals as the higher seeds, highlighted by St. Thomas More, the top seed in Division II who will entertain fifth-seeded Central Lafourche.
In Division I, fifth-seeded Acadiana will welcome eighth-seeded Northshore. The Division III semifinals will feature a battle between second-seeded Teurlings Catholic and third-seeded University High. Second-seeded Episcopal of Acadiana will take on third-seeded Louise McGehee in one of the Division IV semifinal matches.
The Cougars are the defending champions in Division II. This is the sixth straight year STM (16-3-3) will play in the semifinals, including five under current coach Daniel Underwood. In that span, the Cougars have reached the title game three times, including the program’s first title in a decade last year.
On top of tradition being on its side, STM is familiar with its semifinal opponent, having beaten the Trojans (19-5-4) 1-0 in the championship game last season.
Because of that significant postseason experience, any nerves Underwood are outweighed by confidence in his club.
“To be here in semifinals for the sixth year in a row, yes, there’s nerves,” Underwood said. “But there’s also a whole lot of confidence and just knowing that the players are ready for this level of play. They embrace this situation, and I think that’s one of the biggest reasons we’ve been fortunate to be in the semifinals or be in the finals for the past several years.”
For ESA, still searching for its first state title in girls soccer, it’s somewhat of a redemption story. After reaching the state final last year for the first time since 2004, losing to Newman 2-0, this year’s semifinal trip is simply the next step in a season the Falcons (17-4-1) hope ends in a different result.
Still, the past two seasons are indicative of a surging program. Before last year, ESA had not advanced past the second round of the playoffs since that state final run in 2004. But times have changed under third-year coach Stephen Devine.
“I think getting any school’s first state championship is huge,” Devine said. “We’re not necessarily focused on that right now. We’re focused more on McGehee and what we’re trying to do in that game. But, yes, our ultimate goal is to get back to where we were last year and have a different outcome. But I think that experience is showing us that you don’t overlook anybody.”
Teurlings Catholic coach David Lapeyrouse is one of two first-year coaches among the four area state semifinalists, the other being Acadiana’s Alan Hannon. Lapeyrouse has the Rebels (19-2-3) one step away from the state final for the first time since 2012, when Teurlings repeated as champions in Division II.
To advance to the final round, th Rebels will have to knock off the defending champions in Division III, the 19-2-3 Cubs. Though Lapeyrouse hasn’t seen U-High play this year, he’s known Cubs coach Melissa Ramsey for several years through club soccer and is familiar with her teams’ style of play.
But even at this stage, Lapeyrouse is more concerned with his team’s mindset and execution.
“I think when you start playing the top four or five teams in the state, I think that’s watching some of these teams probably pays off a little bit,” said Lapeyrouse, whose team hasn’t lost since Dec. 15. “It definitely gives you a little bit of help here and there. A lot of times what the coaches see and all that. It’s how you translate it to the players, and if they can take that information and use it to their advantage.
“So I probably spend a lot more time focusing on our team doing the fundamentals, doing the right things, having the right chemistry, keeping the right mentality in training. Then if I can pick up some things from other coaches or from watching other teams, then we’ll use it. But for the most part, I’m more worried about what we have to do to prepare ourselves to go out and execute our game plan.”
Hannon, on the other hand, has Acadiana in position to do something it has never done in girls soccer. After three straight trips to the quarterfinals, the Rams (11-2-8) have finally broken through to the semifinals.
Acadiana, which has won eight of its past nine matches after starting 3-2-7, will take on a Northshore team that traveled five hours to beat top-seeded C.E. Byrd in the quarterfinals. That feat speaks volumes of the Panthers, Hannon said.
“I can only imagine they’re going to be very, very difficult test,” Hannon said. “Coming off the back of a really good win from them on Monday, I’m sure they’re going to come in confident, which is definitely something we’ll see from them. I know they’re definitely a good team if they’ve made it this far, so it’s nothing take for granted or anything. It’s going to be a tough test, and we just got to make sure we just show up and perform. To me, that’s it — compete.”