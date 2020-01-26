All three have different stories.
One is a freshman, another a junior and one is a senior.
Three different schools as well.
One of them even wore a bear suit in the prematch introductions.
But once the action began, the approaches taken by the three local champions at the 44th Ken Cole Wrestling tournament Saturday at Comeaux High was virtually identical — calculated, well-planned and surgically executed.
Indeed, Teurlings Catholic freshman Ethan Boudreaux at 106, Carencro junior Tyrick Clay at 132 and Comeaux senior Donald Paul at 285 all claimed their first Ken Cole titles in style.
For Boudreaux, it was about taking a big step in maturity as a freshman. He had split with Brandon Gainy of Holy Cross in their previous two matches.
“(Boudreaux) was always there technically, but he kind of got on that next level mentally,” Teurlings coach Brad Macha said. “That’s hard for a freshman, doing it two weeks in a row.”
It showed. Boudreaux was patient early with a 2-0 lead that quickly grew to 8-2 after two periods, before pinning Gainy in 4:46.
“He tried to work the two-on-one a lot from neutral,” Boudreaux said. “I just kept pushing the pace.”
The performance showed progress — “big improvements – finishing shots, my defense, keeping my feet moving and head going forward.”
Boudreaux (41-4) now appears headed to a No. 1 seed for the Division II state tournament in Bossier City after his first Ken Cole title.
“It was really important,” Boudreaux said. “Since I was a kid, I’d come to all these tournaments and watch all these finals for the past three years, so it’s real important for me to win it. A lot of family is here.”
In Clay’s case, he had already beaten Comeaux sophomore Avery Porche three times this season, so his challenge was a little different.
“You can never go into a match and be like, ‘Oh yeah, I’m just going to go in there and I’m going to beat him again and I’m just going to go in there and just whip him and wipe the mat with him,” Clay said. “But I do go in there with some type of confidence, so that I know that, ‘All right, what am I going to do? What is my next move? How am I going to make it effective?”
Like Boudreaux, Clay led 2-0 after one and then ended it abruptly with a pin in 3:14.
“It didn’t (go) completely as planned,” Clay said. “It ended up with the victory, so I’m clearly happy with it.”
It was the big improvement from last year’s fifth-place showing at Ken Cole and more importantly, gave him an argument in future family debates with former wrestling older brothers Billy and Taylor.
“It’s pretty fun, but we always have a competition as brothers,” Clay said. “Who’s better, who gets the most state wins or just wins for a seeding for state … just anything.”
In the final match of the night, it requires much more patience and endurance to achieve victory.
Paul and John Drake of John Curtis battled to a 0-0 stalemate after two periods.
“I knew I would probably go three rounds with him since he’s probably the second or third best heavyweight in the state,” Paul said. “He’s strong, but I knew if I had conditioning, I’d knew that I’d win.”
Paul really saw his avenue to victory when he was down to start the third round.
“Especially if the match is 0-0,” Paul said of that advantage. “I was just thinking I was just going to stand up and try to do something from neutral, but switching is also just as good.
“Yes, once I was on top, I knew he was pretty much gassed. I knew if I could just ride him out, I would win.”
At the end of a long week in hosting a tournament, there’s nothing like a Spartan being crowned to end it.
“It is (special),” Paul said. “It’s our school, and everyone came to watch. It’s great to win at your own school tournament. It’s just a nice feeling.”
In addition to Porche’s loss to Clay, two other area wrestlers reached the finals. Both from Teurlings and neither went as planned.
At 126, No. 1 seed Matthew Carrier took Live Oak’s Clayton Hill, who defeated him in the state final two years ago.
Carrier missed the Ken Cole last year because of a neck injury. Early in this match, he appeared to reaggravate it, trailing by as much as 8-2 at one point in a back-and-forth, eventful first round.
But after a timeout and consultation period with his coach and trainer, Carrier quickly charged back to tie the match at 8-8.
Before he could fully enjoy the momentum shift, though, Hill followed a takedown with a pin of Carrier in 3:38 for the win.
Meanwhile at 182, No. 2 seed David Bernard lost to No. 1 Isaac Cortez 13-5. Cortez was later voted the Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament in the upper weight division.
As a team, defending champion Teurlings settled for second place with 181½ points behind 2020 champion Parkway of Shreveport with 202½ points and just ahead of third-place Basile (179½).
Paul and the host Spartans were the only other local team in the top 10 in sixth place with 137 points.