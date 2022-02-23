WESTWEGO – The further a team advances into the postseason, the more difficult the level of competition becomes.
So, it was believed.
However, the Lafayette Christian Lady Knights made things look relatively easy as they cruised to a 72-17 win over St. Thomas Aquinas in the Division III semifinals at the Alario Center on Wednesday.
“I knew how good we were, but I watched film on them, and they had gotten better,” Lady Knights head coach Errol Rogers said. “I really was worried. They had gotten much better, and you don’t want to think your kids are just going to go in and blow somebody out. You don’t want to think that you always have to be prepared."
With the win, the Lady Knights (29-7) advances to the state finals for the sixth consecutive season and will face Episcopal at 4:30 p.m. on Friday in Westwego for the Division III state championship.
"We stunned them so early that they didn’t know what to do," Rogers said of St. Thomas Aquinas, "and they kind of lost their confidence after that.”
The Lady Knights, who extended their winning streak to eight games, were led offensively by sophomore sensation Jada Richard, Indy Hebert and Monae Duffy. Richard finished with a game-high 22 points, six steals, four assists and two rebounds, while Hebert (17 points) and Duffy (15 points, five rebounds, four steals) combined for 32 points.
While the focus will be on LCA’s offensive success, it was once again its their ability to defend that proved to be the difference in the game.
LCA forced St. Thomas Aquinas (16-11) into 26 turnovers and held them to 6-of-57 shooting from the field including 0-for-17 from behind the 3-point line.
“I just try and stay on them,” Rogers said of his approach to the Lady Knights. “I try to get them to understand the harder we play in practice, the easier it becomes in the game.”