Rick Huston is stepping down as football coach at New Iberia Senior High at the end of the school year to become the football coach and athletic director at Highland Baptist, he told The Acadiana Advocate on Monday morning.
Hutson, who spent 20 years and two months at NISH, calls the move a retirement from the public school system. His coaching career is somewhat coming full circle, too. He began his career at a private Class 1A school, St. Frederick, in 1984.
The 57-year-old Huston called the move “perhaps the most difficult decision I have had to make at any point in my career.” He actually declined an initial offer from Highland Baptist but later reconsidered it after realizing the timing was right.
“When they first approached me, I told them I at least had one more year before my DROP part of retirement was completed,” Huston said. “So I kind of just told them no, and then after we spoke, I got to thinking about it. I said, ‘You know, my timing’s not always God’s timing.’ So I said, ‘Well, I’ll got ahead and make a call.’ I met with (Highland Baptist principal Tim Sensley), and I liked what he had to say. I think we’re both on the same page as what we want out of the athletic program.
“Then you have to look at your finances and things like that, and my family is in good shape on that. So I just think this is a good time for me and my family. Sometimes you get a new perspective with a new job, and you kind of rejuvenate some of those fires.”
Huston — who was born in Texas, went to high school in Arkansas and went to college at Louisiana-Monroe — has been coaching high school football for 34 years. He started as an assistant coach at St. Frederick and later became the program’s head coach. He then served as Bastrop’s head coach for eight years.
He had brief assistant coaching stints at Ouachita Parish and Kilgore High in Kilgore, Texas, before taking over the Yellow Jackets’ program.
Huston moved to the Acadiana area when his wife accepted a job in Opelousas. While at NISH, Huston compiled a 89-118 record with six playoff appearances. His career record is 131-175.
While Hutson hopes a change scenery could benefit him, he said leaving NISH wasn’t an indication of “anything negative about this job.”
“I really think we have a good group of kids coming up for next year,” Hutson said. “That was one of the hardest parts (of leaving) — knowing we had a good group of kids coming back. But like I said, this opportunity might not be here next year. I just thought the timing of it and everything, it was a good fit for both of us.”
Huston isn’t sure how long he’ll continue to coach, but he doesn’t think he’ll coach as long his father, Lawrence, did.
“My wife says I will coach until I can’t, and she knows me pretty well,” Hutson said. “My dad coached for 50 years. I don’t think I will reach his longevity, but I’ve been coaching for 34 years. I still think I’ve got some gas in the tank.”
Hutson’s task at Highland Baptist is a large one, as the Bears have not had a winning season since 2015, including going 0-10 last year. But the idea of establishing a culture at Highland Baptist intrigues Huston, and his entire staff will be made up of people he coached at NISH.
“They did have a tough season last year. Numbers are a big issue,” Huston said. “That will be the first thing we got to (address). I think there are a few kids walking the halls that are not playing football that probably could help. So that will be the first thing we need to address — getting the numbers back up to where you can compete.”