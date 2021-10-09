Chantz Ceaser, Carencro
Ceaser did a little bit of everything for the Bears in their 60-30 win over the Teurlings Catholic Rebels. Ceaser, the Bears quarterback, had a hand in six touchdowns for Carencro. He rushed for 106 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries, and also 2-of-3 passing for 43 yards and two touchdowns.
Blake Saddler, Abbeville
Although his performance came in a 27-24 losing effort to St. Martinville, Saddler was sensational for the Wildcats. Not only did Saddler rush for 174 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries, but he also returned two kickoffs for touchdowns.
Jarworski Joseph, Highland Baptist
Joseph was a yard gobbling machine in the Bears’ 28-9 win over Covenant Christian. Joseph rushed for 253 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries to help Highland Baptist improve to 4-2 overall and 1-0 in district.
Chris Brown, Opelousas Catholic
Brown was all over the field for the Vikings in their impressive 42-7 road win over St. Edmund. First, he ran it 10 times for 69 yards, but he also caught two passes for 52 yards and a score and also returned an interception 52 yards for another touchdown.
Jordan Doucet, Westgate
The fill-in at quarterback looked totally comfortable playing the position in the rout of St. Thomas More. Doucet was 12-of-16 passing for 206 yards and three scores, and also ran it seven times for 118 yards and two more touchdowns.