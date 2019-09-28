All three had realistic hopes for taking big steps forward in the 2019 season after not enjoying winning seasons a year ago.

But the Carencro Bears, Rayne Wolves and North Vermilion Patriots knew it wasn’t going to happen by just wishing for it.

So far, all three are headed in the right direction with 3-1 starts to really heighten their respective chances at returning to the program’s winning ways.

After a Week 1 loss to Acadiana, the Carencro Bears have imposed their will on the next two opponents with a high-powered offense

For Carencro, it’s been about huge offensive outputs recently, following last week’s 42-39 win at Sam Houston with a 71-22 win over Washington-Marion.

Meanwhile, the Wolves are having to do it with defense while the offense continues to find its way, holding off Berwick 16-6 on Friday.

Then there’s the Patriots, who are just following their preseason motto of “whatever it takes” – down Erath 34-27 to avoid a 2-2 start.

Carencro’s 71 points was the third most in school history. Two years ago, the Bears struggled with freshmen starting on the offensive line.

This year, coach Tony Courville’s Bears are reaping the benefits of those growing pains.

“Absolutely,” Courville said. “Those kids are juniors now. It’s paying dividends now. It’s very nice to see. We’re still a work in progress on defense, but our offense is playing well. The only problem is sometimes they score too fast.”

It’s not like the defense isn’t having its moments, though. Carencro posted 12 sacks in Friday’s win – believed to be the most in school history. Dylan Smith had 10 solos and two sacks. Bryce Noel had three sacks, Randre’ Charles collected two and Nick Eagins posted 2.5 sacks.

New Rayne coach Kaine Guidry understood a transition season was coming after last year's 3-8 season that ended with the search for a new coach.

New Rayne coach Kaine Guidry understood a transition season was coming after last year’s 3-8 season that ended with the search for a new coach.

The offense went from a Wing-T to a pro-style attack, while the defense switched to a 3-4.

The offense isn’t getting by with a running back-by-committee and the passing game is only taking baby steps. These days, it’s up to the defense.

“We’re getting better each game,” Guidry said. “When you change things, the defense is always going to be ahead of the offense. The defense is definitely keeping us in games.”

Two of Rayne’s four returning starters on defense are leading the unit in linebacker DeMarcus Monroe and defensive end Ron Roberts for new defensive coordinator Randy Judice.

“Our defensive staff is doing a great job of mixing things up and shifting the fronts,” Guidry said. “Offenses aren’t seeing the same looks.”

North Vermilion coach Brett Blakey and his staff determined in the preseason they were going to “keep things simple … decide what we were going to do and do it.”

For the second consecutive year, a nondistrict contest between the North Vermilion Patriots and the Ascension Episcopal Blue Gators came down to the final play.

The primary genius in that simplicity is putting the ball into the hands of quarterback Darius Gilliam, who shined again Friday against Erath with 136 yards and three touchdowns.

“It really helps when you can put the ball in his hands on every play,” Blakey said. “He’s getting better. From where he was in the jamboree to where he is now, you can see the progress. He’s doing a great job of taking what the defense is giving him.”

Defensively, coordinator Marc Broussard got senior end Jaden Martinez back Friday night for the first time since a knee injury in last year’s Erath game, but been a total team approach each week.

“It’s really been about 11 solid guys,” Blakey said. “We’ve had kids who we didn’t expect to start really step up for us. We’ve got three first-year starters on the defensive line that have played well.”