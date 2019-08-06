Editor's note: This is the 10th preview in a 30-day series highlighting high school football teams in the Acadiana area. Up next are the Vermilion Catholic Screamin' Eagles.
WHAT WE KNOW
Putting it simply, the Screamin’ Eagles should be really good this fall.
Exactly how many games Vermilion Catholic wins and how close they come to winning a Division IV state championship, obviously remains to be seen. But on paper, coach Kevin Fouquier’s bunch is loaded with ability and experience.
On offense, coordinator Travis Blaize has nine returning starters and really the 12 expected to get the most playing time all started games on one side of the ball last fall. That long list is led by junior quarterback Drew Lege, who has been starting games since his freshman season. This past 7-on-7 season made it clear Lege is even farther along.
Making his life easier will be all seasoned performers around him. In front of Lege will be five returning starters on the offensive line. Few high school quarterback enjoy that luxury.
Behind him is an experienced running back in senior Moe Maxile, who is equally talented as a rusher and receiver out of the backfield.
Then on either side of him, there are two returning starters at wide receiver at Camden Sellers and Collin Broussard. Even the two non-starters – Saul Dartez and Blair Turner - got plenty of playing time as reserves in 2018.
And while it’s true many of the names are the same, that typically works just fine at the Class 1A level. Still, seven starting spots on defense will be filled by returning starters.
The interior of the defensive front will be anchored by two-way starter Felix Joseph and Alex Sanders.
Sure the linebacking corps must find a new starter, but that unit features two stalwarts in seniors Jacques Touchet and Andre LeBlanc.
The defense also returns both starters at cornerback in two-way starters Broussard and Turner. For the record, there won’t be much time for Maxile and Turner to rest, manning return game spots in addition to being two-way starters.
WHAT WE DON’T KNOW
When the biggest question mark going into a season for a team is the health of the squad, it’s a pretty good sign that success is likely around the corner.
But there are a few things even a stacked team like Vermilion Catholic must answer. As experienced as the team appears on paper, it’s still true that last year’s leading rusher in Kalix Broussard and leading receiver in Ethan Lege both graduated. Maxile got enough playing time to qualify as a returning starter as the offense’s easy top candidate to lead the team in rushing.
But it’s anyone’s best guess which of the receivers will be the Eagles’ leading receiver. It’s very possible VC’s offense won’t have a clear-cut No. 1 sure-shot All-State candidate type of receiver this season. Although a quarterback of Lege’s ability can certainly create one in a hurry.
One position with a new starter is senior tight end Kyle Romero. Of course when you’re most unseasoned performer is a 6-3, 196-pound two-way starter, no one is shedding any tears for that question mark.
On defense, it’s going to be Romero attempting to provide the solution again as one of two new starters at defensive end. The other is wide receiver Sellers, who will give it a try as a pass rusher at 5-7 and 180 pounds.
The early-season schedule could also qualify as an unknown for the Eagles, who open the regular-season slate with perennial powerhouse Catholic High of New Iberia. Last year’s matchup with Opelousas Catholic was a tight one and then September ends with at short road trip to Kaplan.
HOW WE SEE IT
Certainly it’s quite possible the Eagles could lose a couple games early on with the perennial playoff contenders on their schedule, but all preseason signs point toward Vermilion Catholic being a state title contender.
Put it this way, in the back of the minds of the coaching staff is a priority of establishing a better rushing attack – just in case the state finals aren’t played indoors and bad weather affects the style of play.
The truth is in this split postseason era of 2019, even a few early losses would do little to derail VC’s postseason seed.
As long as the Eagles don’t have more than two losses in the first half, there’s no Lafayette Christian on the district schedule this season. Every league foe the second half of the season will be big underdogs against the Eagles. So VC should run away with the league race and we'll see what their playoff matchups look like in early November.
MARQUEE MATCHUP
Sept. 6: at Catholic-New Iberia
The most unique matchup for the Eagles this season may be on Sept. 30 in week three when Vermilion Catholic hosts crosstown rival Abbeville High for the first time ever. That should create quite a buzz in town and make for a huge crowd, but in the big picture, the season-opening trip to Catholic High is bigger on the statewide level.
Considering the reputation of both programs, both teams should be ranked in the preseason state polls. Both have state titles in recent memory. Both win double-digit games almost every season. Both team sports one of the top quarterbacks in the Acadiana area in VC's Drew Lege and Catholic's Trey Amos. Both have head coaches who have coached college football. Both have plenty of experience back on defense, which could add intrigue to such an early-season matchup.
While Craig Brodie is on the Catholic staff, his son Cory is a new member of VC's coaching staff.
COACHSPEAK
It would be difficult for a 1A coaching staff to be more star-studded than Vermilion Catholic’s list of coaches. Fouquier is a former collegiate defensive coordinator. Blaize is the son of legendary Vermilion Parish coach Ossie Blaize. Eric LeBlanc is one of the top rushers in VC’s history. Bobby McDonald was a star quarterback at Franklin and played at Nicholls State. Former Abbeville High standout Travin Moore is one of Vermilion Parish’s best high school football player. John Thompson is also one of VC’s best all-time players and played college football.
Brodie Savoie played for legendary coach Lewis Cook at Notre Dame and newcomer Cory Brodie is the son of Craig Brodie — a former head coach who has won state titles at multiple programs as a defensive coordinator.
NOTABLE NAMES
QB Drew Lege, 6-2, 193, Jr
He’s gotten bigger and stronger, suddenly approaching 200 pounds while breaking school weight-lifting records for his position. His experience should allow him to be more masterful in his understanding of the offense, allowing him to complete passes in smaller windows. He may not have a clear No. 1 receiving target this season but that may not matter.
LB Jacques Touchet, 6-1, 220, Sr
Clearly established himself as the leader of the Eagles’ defense in the spring game. His hard work in the weight room makes him possibly the strongest player on the team and his 3.87 grade-point average helps him be the play-caller on the defensive line. Played some outside linebacker last year, but more suited for stuffing up the middle.
RB/SS, Moe Maxile, 5-6, 155, Sr.
Fouquier admires his understanding of the game and athletic ability, so Maxile better get hydrated whenever possible. His open-field running ability should give nightmares to opposing defenses. After playing some cornerback last fall, he’ll start a strong safety this season. Maxile is also expected to play a big role in the return game.
LB/RB, Andre LeBlanc, 5-7, 180, Sr
Typical ‘coach’s kid’ understanding of the game, picking up any changes asked of him quickly. Moves to linebacker for his senior season after some time of strong safety earlier in his career. Dedicated to being a leader, making all 28 of his workout opportunities this summer. Will also be the back end of VC’s 1-2 rushing punch with Maxile.
WR/DE, Camden Sellers, 5-7, 180, Sr
Returning starter at wide receiver and likely the best candidate to emerge as the No. 1 receiving option for QB Drew Leger. On the defensive side, however, the coaches are trying Sellers at defensive end to take advantage of his combination of speed and strength. Being his first time on defense, the early going at end could be a transition.
Head coach: Kevin Fouquier
Record: 11-2
2019 SCHEDULE
September
6 Catholic-NI
13 OPELOUSAS CATHOLIC
20 ABBEVILLE
27 Kaplan
October
4 ERATH
10 Hanson*
18 HIGHLAND BAPTIST*
25 CENTERVILLE*
November
1 Covenant Christian
8 Central Catholic*
*--denotes district game
HOME GAMES ALL CAPS
2018 REWIND
Regular season
Beat LOREAUVILLE 45-6
Beat OPELOUSAS CATHOLIC 26-23
Beat Erath 34-11
Beat HANSON 36-0
Beat Centerville 34-6
Beat E.D. White 27-20
Beat Gueydan 43-14
Lost Lafayette Christian 54-21
Beat HIGHLAND BAPTIST 61-6
Beat CENTRAL CATHOLIC 44-0
Playoffs
Beat CEDAR CREEK 48-13
Beat ST. FREDERICK 50-0
Lost Ascension Catholic 37-13
LAST FIVE SEASONS
2018: 11-2
2017: 10-3
2016: 4-7
2015: 10-3
2014: 10-2
Key losses: WR Ethan Lege, RB Kalix Broussard, WR Garrett Wiggins, LB Nick Choate, LB-TE Kayl Bengston.
Base offense: Spread
Base defense: Multiple
PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP
Offense
WR Camden Sellers (5-7, 180, Sr)*
WR Saul Dartez (5-11, 142, Jr)
WR Collin Broussard (5-8, 170, Sr)*
WR Blair Turner (5-8, 140, Jr)
OT Felix Joseph (6-2, 220, Sr)*
OG Jacques Hulin (5-10, 180, Jr)*
C Collin Mier (5-8, 268, Sr)*
OG Brayden Broussard (5-9, 180, Sr)
OT Paul Moresi (6-0, 202, Sr)*
QB Drew Lege (6-2, 193, Jr)*
RB Moe Maxile (5-6, 155, Sr)*
Defense
DE Camden Sellers (5-7, 180, Sr)
DT Felix Joseph (6-2, 220, Sr)*
DT Alex Sanders (54-10, 170, Sr)*
DE Kyle Romero (6-3, 196, Sr)
LB Andre LeBlanc (5-7, 180, Sr)*
LB Jacques Touchet (6-1, 220, Sr)*
LB Andre Bertrand (6-0, 175, Sr)
CB Blair Turner (5-8, 140, Sr)*
CB Collin Broussard (5-8, 170, Sr)*
SS Moe Maxile (5-6, 155, Sr)*
FS Andrew Marceaux (5-9, 170, Sr)
*--denotes returning starter