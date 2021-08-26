The Carencro Bears didn’t get off to a fast start against the Cecilia Bulldogs, but they did what they needed to do to win.
The Bears were trailing 10-6 at halftime, but they were able to control the clock in the second half with their run-heavy veer attack and secured a 12-10 victory.
“Coach (Dennis) Skains and staff do a tremendous job over there (at Cecilia),” Bears coach Tony Courville said. “On our side of the ball, we did some things to ourselves that cost us, but that’s why you play the jamboree."
Bears’ junior quarterback Chantz Ceaser fared well as a runner, finishing with 59 yards on the ground and a touchdown, and senior running back Dontae Darjean added 42 yards on the ground with a touchdown.
“That (running the ball) is our motto,” Courville said. “We’re going to try and control the clock and the game and make it a time of possession game. Chantz (Ceaser) has the ability to turn up and get positive yards or a touchdown. He’s a big, physical kid, so he’ll bang you up a little bit.”
The Bears’ defense delivered a strong performance, but there were some mistakes on special teams that will need to be addressed heading into next week’s regular season opener against Acadiana.
“We had some mental lapses and miscues on special teams,” Courville said. “You’re looking at the special teams coach, so I’ve got nobody to blame but myself, but we’ll get those things cleaned up.”
Rams survive Pioneers
The final contest of the evening between the Acadiana Wreckin' Rams and the Notre Dame Pioneers was low scoring as expected with the Rams taking home a 7-0 victory.
However, the Pios staged a dramatic comeback drive in the final two minutes that ended up a couple yards short of the end zone as time expired.
“I thought it helped a bunch that we had a bunch of different situations,” Rams coach Matt McCullough said. “Defensively there at the end we were on the field because we put the ball on the ground a few times. Our defense made a big play at the end, but the biggest thing is just to get better from this.”
Pios quarterback Nick Swacker was able to lead the offense down the field in the final two minutes and completed some big passes against the Wreckin’ Rams’ elite secondary.
“They (Acadiana) have got such a really good football team,” Cook said. “They do so many things well. I’m proud of our guys. We gave ourselves a chance, and that’s all you can ever ask because we made some plays at the end and took a drive with a minute-something left, and we were on the goal line.”
While the Wreckin’ Rams had a strong first drive, which was all they needed, overall this was a good learning opportunity for both teams heading into week one.
“I think the first drive was good,” McCullough said. “This film is going to help us a bunch. They (Notre Dame) do a great job over there. I thought it was a good game for both of us, and I’m sure it will get both teams a lot better.”
“Tonight we got a chance to go to our two-minute offense, and it was nice to have the opportunity to do that,” Cook said. “A lot of positives, but at the same time, we’ve got a long way to go.”
St. Martinville's Broussard shines
It was the Harvey Broussard show in this one, as the St. Martinville Tigers’ star junior wide receiver delivered a dominant performance in the Tigers’ 25-17 victory over Lafayette High.
Broussard finished with five catches for 133 yards, which included a touchdown grab in which he leaped over a Mighty Lions’ defender for a highlight reel catch.
“It feels amazing,” Broussard said. “To be young doing that, that’s what I wanted, that’s what I wished for. I just kept my eye on the ball. I’ve been practicing, practicing, and I just came to it.”
Broussard and senior quarterback Tanner Harrison were in sync, and Harrison was five-of-six passing for 111 yards with a touchdown on the night and also ran for 36 yards and a touchdown.
“They (Broussard and Harrison) have been pretty good, much improved,” Tigers coach Vincent DeRouen said. “They had an outstanding summer, so we kind of expected to do some of the things we’ve been doing. He (Broussard) made plays that he does at practice all the time.
"He (Harrison) does a little bit of everything. We even put him out at receiver a couple times, and he did an outstanding job, so we’re definitely looking for some good things from him.”
While it was a strong performance for the Tigers, the Mighty Lions stayed in the game due to superior special teams play, which is something the Tigers will need to improve moving forward.
“We’ve just got a lot of stuff we’ve got to clean up on,” DeRouen said. “Some minor penalties and mishaps on special teams. We had three or four brain cramps on special teams. We just have to clean that up.”