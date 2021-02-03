The North Vermilion Patriots haven’t lost a game yet, and they were able to accomplish their regular season goal of winning the district as a result.
The Patriots are among 15 area boys soccer playoff teams and are now thinking bigger than ever. They drew the No. 4 seed in Division III and will be looking to make a serious playoff run in which their ultimate goal is to make it to the state championship game in Hammond.
“We’ve had a pretty good season so far,” Patriots coach Nick Gigliotti said. “We feel good about it. This season has asked student athletes to be more flexible than ever, and we’re going to be prepared. We’re excited for the position and are hoping to make a run. We accomplished our first goal, now it’s time to focus on the second half of the season.”
With a loaded group of teams in Division III led by back-to-back defending state champions University High, the senior-heavy Patriots will need their experienced group to deliver.
“Being top 4 is definitely something we saw we could accomplish,” Gigliotti said. “We’ll have a first round bye. It’s awesome to help us get healthy. We did tie them (U-High) earlier in the season, and we know the road always goes through the defending champs. There are no pushovers and no easy games from here. We’ll be ready to go against whoever lines us against us.”
Division III also includes a No. 15-seeded Teurlings team that’s on a six-game winning streak along with No. 9-seeded David Thibodaux, but the Patriots are the clear favorites from the area to make a deep run.
“Our training sessions have just been getting better,” Gigliotti said. “Everyone from top to bottom gives everything they have. I feel like we have everyone in place to make a run to Hammond. It would be the first time in a while a public school went that far in Division III. We know what we’ve got to do.”
STM near top in Division II
No soccer program in the area has been at the top of their class as consistently as the St. Thomas More Cougars have in recent seasons.
The Cougars enter this year’s playoffs as the No. 2 seed in Division II and will have a first round bye that coach John Plumbar hopes will allow his team to get fully healthy and reach their full potential.
“Honestly, I feel good,” Plumbar said. “The boys are getting healthy, we finally have a full roster. Getting everybody back is positive. The boys are finally understanding and playing for each other. We haven’t lost a decision in 12 or 13 games, so I feel like the boys are ready as long as they’re in a good place physically and mentally. They’re a special group. I’d take them against anyone in the state.”
The Cougars made a run to the state finals last season, but they came up a little short against Holy Cross, who they could very well end up facing again if they make it to Hammond.
“We were hoping to be on the opposite side of Holy Cross,” Plumber said. “We played them earlier, it was a good game to see where we were at. I strongly believe we have a very good chance. We’ve been battling adversity. The transition as a first-year head coach wasn’t as easy without as many team bonding activities, but we’re in a way better place now than we were at the beginning of the season.”
The Cougars have a strong attack led by senior Ethan Mowell, and the hope is that they’ll be able to come together and make another run at the state title.
“Every game could be our last, so we’re not taking anyone lightly,” Plumbar said. “We’re going to take it one game at a time. Some of the boys remember when they were the No. 1 seed a couple years back and lost in the 1st round, but they’re learning that we have to show up to get results. We’re staying humble, but confident.”
Southside making noise
The Southside Sharks will be looking to make some noise in their first season in the playoffs, and they’ll kick things off with a home playoff game as the No. 11 seed.
“It’s our first year jumping in,” Sharks coach Josh Saboe said. “The boys are prepared and have played some very good teams. We’ve played some of the top 10 teams, so the boys know what to expect. I feel like we can compete with the best, and that whoever wants it most will come away with the spoils.”
The Sharks are battle tested having already faced several of the teams ranked above them and appear to have the pieces in place for a potential deep playoff run.
“We preach being as consistent as possible,” Saboe said. “When it comes down to the playoffs, we want to be in the best position possible and will have to beat the person in front of you. We hope it’s good enough to get us one more round at the end of the day. This is a great group, solid from top to bottom. This team has the capabilities of competing with the best teams and have done well making sure of that.
Other teams in Division I include the No. 17-seeded Lafayette High Mighty Lions and the No. 20-seeded Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams, but a loaded bracket will likely make a playoff run challenging.
ESA, Catholic top IV threats
The Division IV bracket includes the most area teams with seven, including two of the top three seeds in Episcopal of Acadiana Falcons and the Catholic-New Iberia Panthers.
The Falcons drew the No. 3 seed and were able to defeat the No. 2-seeded Panthers for the district title last night after seeing key players Adam Sabbaghian and Ian Allam return to the starting lineup after being out due to contact tracing.
"We have to stay healthy and use our brains,” Falcons coach Adam Glover said. “Right now, they're not using their brains by getting physically close to everyone. If we play with confidence, we have a chance to go as far as we want to go this year. We never put too much emphasis on being district champions, but it's always a nice feeling. Our focus is always on what's next, and that's that big playoff run."
If the Falcons can keep their full lineup healthy for the playoffs, then they appear to have as good of a shot as anyone in Division IV to make a run at Hammond.
"We know that we can definitely go on a great playoff run this year,” Glover said. “If we defend and play and work as hard as we did tonight, then we definitely have a great chance of getting into that state final. That's our number one aim."
The Panthers’ were undefeated heading into their final game with the Falcons and are definitely in the mix to make some noise along with the No. 10-seeded Ascension Episcopal Blue Gators and the No. 11-seeded Vermilion Catholic Eagles.