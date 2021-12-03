NEW ORLEANS – In the past four years, Lafayette Christian Academy has established itself as one of the premier football programs in the state.

The Knights, who have won four consecutive state championships, asserted themselves as a powerhouse previously in Division IV and now in Division III where they have won back-to-back state titles in each.

However, the Knights aren’t satisfied with being merely being a dynasty, they want to be legendary.

And for the Knights, earning legendary status will be attained if they are able to do something that has only been done by John Curtis – win a fifth straight championship. The Knights will look to accomplish that feat at 2 p.m. on Saturday when they face St. Charles for the Division III championship at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

“It’s really amazing when I think about it,” Knights head coach Trev Faulk said about having won four consecutive state titles. “God has been so good. We’ve been so blessed and when God is in the mix you have a chance to go out and do special things.”

The Knights, who are 10-1 overall, are coming off their most impressive performance of the year both offensively and defensively last week when they routed Newman 49-7 in the semifinals. Offensively, the Knights scored touchdowns on its first seven possessions, while defensively LCA held Newman to 137 yards of total offense and 2-of-8 on third-down conversions.

“What we did last week doesn’t necessarily mean it will carryover to this week,” Faulk said. “It’s important that we continue prepare and practice well. We have to continue to harp on the things that we have been doing all year. We understand the urgency. We have been performing well the last couple of weeks and hopefully it is something we continue to do.”

LCA is likely to need another strong performance if they are going to knock off St. Charles, who the Knights have defeated in the state finals each of the past two seasons. St. Charles, who are a perfect 10-0, have lost in the state finals three consecutive years.

“Anytime you have the kind of success St. Charles has had the past three years, it is impressive,” Faulk said. “Going to three straight state championship games is not easy. They are a very talented team with some extremely talented players.”

Defensively, St. Charles is among the best in the state. In 10 games, St. Charles has posted six shutouts, including keeping four of their past five opponents scoreless. No team has scored more than 14 points against St. Charles, who have allowed a total of 34 points on the season including the playoffs.

“This is a team that is great in all three phases,” Faulk said. “Defensively they haven’t allowed many points this year, so it is going to be important that we protect the football and create opportunities offensively.”

Knights quarterback JuJuan Johnson, who passed for 323 yards and accounted for six touchdowns against Newman, will play a pivotal role in helping LCA create those offensive opportunities.

“JuJuan believes not only in himself, but he believes in his teammates and the coaching staff as well,” Faulk said. “He has a better understanding of our offense and of what we are trying to do. JuJuan has really grown, and he’s been performing at a high level.”