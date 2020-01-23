ACA.parishwrestling25.011220
Teurlings Catholic wrestler Logan Smith, top, is the fourth seed at 132 at the 2020 Ken Cole Invitational at Comeaux High.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD KEMP

44th Annual Ken Cole Invitational Seeds

(Friday and Saturday at Comeaux High)

106 pounds – 1. Ethan Boudreaux, Teurlings; 2. Brandon Gainy, Holy Cross; 3. David Viers, Parkway; 4. Andre Johnson, Basile; 5. Doc Miller, Sulphur; 6. Jakarion Fontenot, Rayne; 7. J.W. Fuller, Byrd; 8. Cole Mire, Dutchtown.

113 – 1. Vincent Bruno, Mandeville; 2. Dohnavan McMichael, St. Louis; 3. Ty Didier, St. Amant; 4. Ashton Sonnier, Teurlings; 5. Cameron Selmon, St. Michael; 6. Kobe Wise, Rummel; 7. Jon Michael Cuba, Catholic-BR; 8. Gavin Theriod, Sulphur.

120 – 1. Alexander Yokubaitis, St. Louis; 2. Joshua Keeler, Parkway; 3. Alex Menier, Basile; 4. Reed Bergeron, Comeaux; 5. Matthew Born, Byrd; 6. Kyle Thibodeaux, Sulphur; 7. George Kim, St. Michael; 8. Watts Goodson, Catholic-BR.

126 – Matthew Carrier, Teurlings; 2. Clayton Hill, Live Oak; 3. Luke Lafleur, Acadiana; 4. Sean Michael Cursain, Brother Martin; 5. Hunter Goodson, Catholic-BR; 6. David Diecidue, Hannan; 7. Matthew Upmeyer, Sam Houston; 8. Reese Carrier, Rayne.

132 – 1. Tyrick Clay, Teurlings; 2. Chase Scott, Brother Martin; 3. Andrew Tamburo, Parkway; 4. Logan Smith, Teurlings; 5. Anthony Krass, East Ascension; 6. Avery Porche, Comeaux; 7. Blake Menier, Basile; 8. Jayse Bouillion, Southside.

138 – 1. Demetri Teddlie, Byrd; 2. Jacob Ramirez, Rummel; 3. Corey Brownell, St. Amant; 4. Calep Balcuns, Brusly; 5. Quinn Williams, Brother Martin; 6. Caruso Signorelli, Holy Cross; 7. Ethan Langley, Basile; 8. Colton Kendrick, John Curtis.

145 – 1. Jacob Yawn, Byrd; 2. Andrew Trahan, Brusly; 3. Josiah Wakefield, East Ascension; 4. Rayden Ingram, Live Oak; 5. Justin Savoie, Brother Martin; 6. Jaden Snyder, St. Amant; 7. Ryder Hawley, Rayne; 8. Evan Kelley, Central.

152 – 1. Brad Mahoney, East Ascension; 2. Toby Richard, Catholic-BR; 3. Jacob Chittom, Parkway; 4. Hunter Langley, Basile; 5. Ivan Hale, Teurlings; 6. John Patrick Broussard, St. Louis; 7. Gabriel Reed, Sam Houston; 8. Josh Westly, Brusly.

160 – 1. Santos Ramos, East Ascension; 2. Hunter Gustin, Sulphur; 3. Cameron Vaughns, Byrd; 4. William Billings, Rayne; 5. Reid Bourgeois, Teurlings; 6. Conrad Mitchell, St. Amant; 7. Roman Davis, Mandeville; 8. D’Tre Williams, Zachary.

170 – 1. Trent Mahoney, East Ascension; 2. Shad Sheffie, St. Michael; 3. Mark Pennison, Hannan; 4. Logan Lewis, Byrd; 5. Christian Otzenberger, Calvary Baptist; 6. Terrence Murray, Parkway; 7. Trace Morrow, Summerfield; 8. Javion Batiste, Zachary.

182 – 1. Isaac Cortez, Basile; 2. David Bernard, Teurlings; 3. Hayden Broadnax, Holy Cross; 4. Kaleb Garcia, Parkway; 5. Austin Reason, Central; 6. Nawab Singh, Live Oak; 7. Joshua Vitto, Barbe; 8. Darrien Batiste, Zachary.

195 – 1. Chase Spooner, South Beauregard; 2. Alex Newman, St. Amant; 3. Kemal Robertson, St. Louis; 4. Bailee Creasey, Byrd; 5. Justin Nixon, Haughton; 6. Eric Levert, Teurlings; 7. Hayden Harris, Dutchtown; 8. Javen Etienne, Comeaux.

220 – 1. Austin Cook, Live Oak; 2. Ashton Freeman, Zachary; 3. Brian Amis, Brusly; 4. Preston Fisher, Benton; 5. Zavione Willis, Carencro; 6. Gabe Duplechin, Basile; 7. Kolbe Landry, Brother Martin; 8. Demond Garner, St. Michael.

285 – 1. Donald Paul, Comeaux; 2. Gavin Soniat, East Ascension; 3. Tony Gibson, Church Point; 4. John Drake, John Curtis; 5. Anthony Guillory, Basile; 6. Dezrel Eloph, Parkway; 7. Osee Anderson, Zachary; 8. Abdiel Sanchez, St. Amant.

