44th Annual Ken Cole Invitational Seeds
(Friday and Saturday at Comeaux High)
106 pounds – 1. Ethan Boudreaux, Teurlings; 2. Brandon Gainy, Holy Cross; 3. David Viers, Parkway; 4. Andre Johnson, Basile; 5. Doc Miller, Sulphur; 6. Jakarion Fontenot, Rayne; 7. J.W. Fuller, Byrd; 8. Cole Mire, Dutchtown.
113 – 1. Vincent Bruno, Mandeville; 2. Dohnavan McMichael, St. Louis; 3. Ty Didier, St. Amant; 4. Ashton Sonnier, Teurlings; 5. Cameron Selmon, St. Michael; 6. Kobe Wise, Rummel; 7. Jon Michael Cuba, Catholic-BR; 8. Gavin Theriod, Sulphur.
120 – 1. Alexander Yokubaitis, St. Louis; 2. Joshua Keeler, Parkway; 3. Alex Menier, Basile; 4. Reed Bergeron, Comeaux; 5. Matthew Born, Byrd; 6. Kyle Thibodeaux, Sulphur; 7. George Kim, St. Michael; 8. Watts Goodson, Catholic-BR.
126 – Matthew Carrier, Teurlings; 2. Clayton Hill, Live Oak; 3. Luke Lafleur, Acadiana; 4. Sean Michael Cursain, Brother Martin; 5. Hunter Goodson, Catholic-BR; 6. David Diecidue, Hannan; 7. Matthew Upmeyer, Sam Houston; 8. Reese Carrier, Rayne.
132 – 1. Tyrick Clay, Teurlings; 2. Chase Scott, Brother Martin; 3. Andrew Tamburo, Parkway; 4. Logan Smith, Teurlings; 5. Anthony Krass, East Ascension; 6. Avery Porche, Comeaux; 7. Blake Menier, Basile; 8. Jayse Bouillion, Southside.
138 – 1. Demetri Teddlie, Byrd; 2. Jacob Ramirez, Rummel; 3. Corey Brownell, St. Amant; 4. Calep Balcuns, Brusly; 5. Quinn Williams, Brother Martin; 6. Caruso Signorelli, Holy Cross; 7. Ethan Langley, Basile; 8. Colton Kendrick, John Curtis.
145 – 1. Jacob Yawn, Byrd; 2. Andrew Trahan, Brusly; 3. Josiah Wakefield, East Ascension; 4. Rayden Ingram, Live Oak; 5. Justin Savoie, Brother Martin; 6. Jaden Snyder, St. Amant; 7. Ryder Hawley, Rayne; 8. Evan Kelley, Central.
152 – 1. Brad Mahoney, East Ascension; 2. Toby Richard, Catholic-BR; 3. Jacob Chittom, Parkway; 4. Hunter Langley, Basile; 5. Ivan Hale, Teurlings; 6. John Patrick Broussard, St. Louis; 7. Gabriel Reed, Sam Houston; 8. Josh Westly, Brusly.
160 – 1. Santos Ramos, East Ascension; 2. Hunter Gustin, Sulphur; 3. Cameron Vaughns, Byrd; 4. William Billings, Rayne; 5. Reid Bourgeois, Teurlings; 6. Conrad Mitchell, St. Amant; 7. Roman Davis, Mandeville; 8. D’Tre Williams, Zachary.
170 – 1. Trent Mahoney, East Ascension; 2. Shad Sheffie, St. Michael; 3. Mark Pennison, Hannan; 4. Logan Lewis, Byrd; 5. Christian Otzenberger, Calvary Baptist; 6. Terrence Murray, Parkway; 7. Trace Morrow, Summerfield; 8. Javion Batiste, Zachary.
182 – 1. Isaac Cortez, Basile; 2. David Bernard, Teurlings; 3. Hayden Broadnax, Holy Cross; 4. Kaleb Garcia, Parkway; 5. Austin Reason, Central; 6. Nawab Singh, Live Oak; 7. Joshua Vitto, Barbe; 8. Darrien Batiste, Zachary.
195 – 1. Chase Spooner, South Beauregard; 2. Alex Newman, St. Amant; 3. Kemal Robertson, St. Louis; 4. Bailee Creasey, Byrd; 5. Justin Nixon, Haughton; 6. Eric Levert, Teurlings; 7. Hayden Harris, Dutchtown; 8. Javen Etienne, Comeaux.
220 – 1. Austin Cook, Live Oak; 2. Ashton Freeman, Zachary; 3. Brian Amis, Brusly; 4. Preston Fisher, Benton; 5. Zavione Willis, Carencro; 6. Gabe Duplechin, Basile; 7. Kolbe Landry, Brother Martin; 8. Demond Garner, St. Michael.
285 – 1. Donald Paul, Comeaux; 2. Gavin Soniat, East Ascension; 3. Tony Gibson, Church Point; 4. John Drake, John Curtis; 5. Anthony Guillory, Basile; 6. Dezrel Eloph, Parkway; 7. Osee Anderson, Zachary; 8. Abdiel Sanchez, St. Amant.