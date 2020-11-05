The Lafayette Christian defense features several high-profile recruits, especially in the secondary, but coach Jacarde Carter says the entire unit has been up to the task.
"Inside linebacker Trent Hypolite has come a long way," said Carter, whose team knocked off District 6-2A rival Notre Dame 28-14 last week.
"He's been making punishing tackles and has been running sideline to sideline. He's really running the show. Last year, he played but he filled in for guys. This year, he's getting the opportunity to be the feature guy."
Another first-year starter, outside linebacker Sean Ned, also drew praise from the LCA coach. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound senior is playing the same position as Princeton Malbrue, the 2019 Division III state championship game MVP.
"Ned is coming off the edge and setting the edge for us," Carter said. "He's playing with his head on fire.
"Against Notre Dame, both of those guys had really good games. Our linebackers are kind of no-name, but they're earning their spots."
LCA (3-1), which is currently No. 3 in Division III behind Newman and St. Charles Catholic, is getting tremendous play from its secondary.
"They've done better than the expectations," Carter said. "They've been balling out. Brylan Green and Jordan Allen each have four interceptions, and Anthony Richard has three. Devin Walton, our nickel back, has been lighting it up."
Walton's emergence has allowed five-star LSU commitment Sage Ryan to primarily focus on offense.
"Sage is having fun with the ball in his hands," Carter said. "He's real dynamic and has been touching the ball in a lot of different ways."
Carencro staying focused
Although the Carencro Bears have a huge matchup next week against Class 4A No. 1 St. Thomas More, coach Tony Courville's team isn't going to get caught looking ahead.
The undefeated No. 2 Bears step out of District 5-4A action this week to face visiting Abbeville (2-2) on Friday.
"This is opportunity number six for us," Courville said. "We try to focus on ourselves on a daily basis to improve.
"I'm fairly happy with where we're at. We're clicking on all cylinders in all three phases of the game. We had a couple of hiccups vs. Teurlings, but other than that, I've been pleased."
In Week Five, Carencro scored the final 21 points in a 28-10 win over Teurlings.
"We're getting a lot of yardage on punt returns," Courville said. "Jaylon John is our return guy. He's done a tremendous job all year and has really turned it on the last two years at running back and receiver."
The presence of John and fellow junior Dontae Darjean has allowed Courville to keep his two senior halfbacks (Kendrell Williams and Traylon Prejean) fresh.
"We want to have fresh legs so we want to be smart about the numbers of carries these guys are getting," Courville said.
Prejean (51-407, 6 TDs) is 12th among the area's leading rushers. Williams, a UL commitment, has 279 yards on 53 attempts with five scores.
"Tavion Faulk is doing well with running our offense," Courville said of the senior quarterback. "Last week, he also played some defensive back for us."
Faulk hasn't thrown the ball often (8-11, 213 yards, three TDs), but he's making things happen when he does air it out.
The Bears have an enormous offensive line that averages 297 pounds from tackle to tackle.
"Our two offensive line coaches, Joey Dwyer and Derrick Franchak, are very meticulous," Courville said. "They demand excellence."
Jackets still striving
Even though New Iberia lost its last two contests, coach Curt Ware said the Yellow Jackets remain in good position.
"Right now, we're 3-2 but we're No. 13 in the power ratings," Ware said. "The next three games are winnable, and we're in position to possibly host a playoff game."
Last week, the Yellow Jackets trailed Acadiana 7-3 in the second quarter before the top-ranked Wreckin' Rams pulled away for a 47-10 win.
"We did well for most of the first half," Ware said. "It will take a great team to beat Acadiana unless they do things to beat themselves.
"We've played good defense all year. Our defensive line is our strong point. Our two ends, Michael Akins and Quinton Cook, are playing real well."
The NISH defense didn't allow a touchdown in a 7-0 loss to Lafayette High in Week 4.
"We lost on a blocked punt," Ware said. "We may have come into that game a little overconfident, but there's no excuses. You have to be ready to handle success."
The Yellow Jackets are looking to get their first District 5-2A victory this week vs. winless Comeaux.
"It's hard to tell with Comeaux," Ware said. "In Week 1, I thought they looked pretty good against Notre Dame. Then they were out for two week with COVID-19 and couldn't practice."
Ware's Wing-T offense is propelled by running backs Markel Linzer (35-396. nine TDs), Tyce Fusilier (63-354, five TDs) and Alvin George III (55-274, two TDs).