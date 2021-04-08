FRIDAY'S MEET
Cajun Chef Relays
Site: St. Martinville Senior High
Teams Competing: St. Martinville, Breaux Bridge, Cecilia, North Central, BeauChene, Loreauville, Northside, Highland Baptist
Start Times
Field Events – Javelin, 3:30 p.m.
Running Events – 4x800 Relay, 4 p.m.; 4x200 Relay, 5:30 p.m.
Kaplan Pirate Relays
BOYS TEAM TOTALS
1, Erath, 98. 2, Abbeville, 94. 3, Kaplan, 61. 4, Church Point, 56. 5, Opelousas Catholic, 51. 6, North Vermilion, Vermilion Catholic, 40.
RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1, Kavion Trice, ABB, 11.12. 2, Ethan Guidry, NV, 11.27. 3, Mikie Bazar, VC, 11.48.
200 – 1, Trice, ABB, 23.00. 2, Jacquel Livings, NV, 23.52. 3, Tremt Bristoe, EHS, 23.69.
400 – 1, Ian Allam, ESA, 51.53. 2, Gabe Clement, K, 53.31. 3, Jeremiah Roy, CP, 54.43.
800 – 1, Jason LeBlanc, EHS, 2:09.05. 2 Dex Boudreaux, EHS, 2:13.43. 3, Cole Shamsie, MID, 2:13.72.
1600 – 1, LeBlanc, EHS,4:45.68. 2, Joel Allen, EHS, 4:47.56. 3, Dylan Trahan, NV, 4.55.09.
3200 – 1, LeBlanc, EHS, 10:44.31. 2, Allen, EHS, 10:59.81. 3, Copeland Schwinn, MID, 11:44.34.
110H – 1, Rasha Cormier, ABB 15.90. 2, Christian Pillette, EHS, 17.70. 3, Justin Lewis, ABB, 17.50.
300H – 1, Cormier, ABB, 41.90. 2, Lewis, ABB, 47.50. 3 Noah Gary, DEL, 48.06.
RELAY EVENTS
4x100 – 1, Vermilion Catholic (Saul Dartez, JP Summers, Zach Broussard, Josh Segura), 45.29. 2, Church Point, 45.43. 3, Abbeville, 45.55.
4x200 – 1, Church Point (Khalid Babineaux, Armstead Mouton, Jermane Roy, Tyler Citizen), 1:33.12. 2, Abbeville, 1:33.50. 3, Vermilion Catholic, 1:34.80.
4x400 – 1, Kaplan (Derion Turner, Cam'Ron Mouton, Gabe Clement, Khalid White), 3:43.78. 2, Delcambre, 3:50.84. 3, Church Point, 3:54.31.
4x800 – 1, Erath (Jed Allen, Dax Boudreaux, Jason LeBlanc, Ross Delcambre), 9:03. 2, Kaplan, 9:07. 3, Church Point, 9:28.
FIELD EVENTS
SP – 1, Kevin Comeaux, K, 41-10. 2, Jamaria Citizen, CP, 38-1. 3, Richard Magann, ESA, 38-1.
DIS – 1, Orlando Roy, DEL, 130-10. 2, Magann, ESA, 125-4.5. 3, Jude Zenon, VC, 125-1.5.
JAV – 1, Trace Williams, CHNI, 142-8. 2, Johnathan Matthews, ABB, 128-2. 3, Rom Hebert, NV, 128-0.
LJ – 1, Keon Coleman, OC, 21-9.75. 2, Kamron Levier, OC, 21-3. 3, Ethan Guidry, NV, 20-6.5.
TJ – 1, Coleman, OC, 40-5.5. 2, Tylon Citizen, CP, 39-0. 3, Tyler Cherry, ABB, 37-6.5.
HJ – 1, Kamron Pierre, OC, 6-2. 2, Coleman, OC, 6-0. 3, Shea Lee, CP, 5-10.
PV – 1, Kamron Earnest, EHS, 8-0.
GIRLS TEAM TOTALS
1, North Vermilion, 140.5. 2, Church Point, 84. 3, ESA, 74. 4, Vermilion Catholic, 62.5. 5, Abbeville, 46. 6, ARCA, 44. 7, Delcambre, 42.
RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1, Gloryanna Williams, ABB, 12.25. 2, Jade Lewis, NV, 12.76. 3, Olivia Bundy, CP, 12.81.
200 – 1, Ramiyah Malcolm, ABB, 27.15. 2, Bundy, CP, 27.62. 3, Ayden Brown, ESA, 27.79.
400 – 1, Jace Myers, NV, 1:01.94. 2, Brown, ESA, 1:03.03. 3, Kamryn Dartez, ESA, 1:04.81.
800 – 1, Brown, ESA, 2:27.27. 2, Peyton Sievers, MID, 2:33.27. 3, Morgan Comeaux, KAP, 2:41.31.
1600 – 1, Ava Grace Hebert, ESA, 6:01.68. 2, Kaylinn Beacom, ARCA, 6:19.72. 3, Bailey Guillotte, ESA, 6:30.43.
3200 – 1, Sievers, MID, 12:57.0. 2, Beacom, ARCA, 13:54. 3, Bailey Knowles, NV, 16:00.
100H – 1, Olivia Bundy, CP, 15.46. 2, Hannah Scroggins, NV, 17.31. 3, Irene Kaiser, ESA, 18.84.
300H – 1, Bundy, CP, 45.68. 3, Jahnasha Campbell, 50.78. 3, Shaine Parker, CP, 53.97.
RELAY EVENTS
4x100 – 1, Abbeville (Ramsyah Malcolm, Tija Greene, Lyla Fletcher, Gloryanna Williams), 50.36. 2, Church Point, 55.06. 3, Vermilion Catholic, 56.05.
4x200 – 1, North Vermilion (Jace Myers, Gracie Becker, Lydia Shields, Jade Lewis), 1:48.57. 2, Abbeville, 1:50.58. 3,, Church Point, 1:53.71.
4x400 – 1, North Vermilion (Jahniesha Campbell, Hannah Scroggins, Meg Touchet, Jace Myers), 4:32.62. 2, Delcambre, 4:34.67. 3, Church Point, 4:37.55.
4x800 – 1, ARCA (Lake Day, Emily McGill, Samantha Padilla, Kayline Beacom), 11:27.0. 2, North Vermilion, 12:33. 3, Vermilion Catholic, 12:50.
FIELD EVENTS
SP – 1, J'ohn Lewis, NV, 33-0.. 2, Destiny Clarkston, Unatt,, 33-0. 3, Noble Hebert, KAP, 29-2.
DIS – 1, Riley Hebert, DEL, 90-4.5. 2, Cathryn Hanks, NV, 88-11.25. 3, Lewis, NV, 88-10.
JAV – 1, Macy Dailey, CP, 105-2. 2, Abigail Lopez, NV, 101-5. 3, LeAsia Brown, NV, 92-10.
LJ – 1, Irene Kaiser, ESA, 15-8.5. 2, ,Johnnisha Campbell, NV, 15-8. 3, Amyah Decuir, DEL, 15-8.
TJ – 1, Kaiser, ESA, 35-2. 2, ZyRion Greene,CHNI, 31-3.5. 3, Sydney Raphael, VC, 29-10.
HJ – 1, Johnesha Campbell, NV, 5-0. 2, Lainie Broussard, VC, 5-0J. 3, Anne Jones, VC, 4-10.
PV – 1, Maryah Herrington, KAP, 8-6. 2, Rachel Fontenot, VC, 6-6. 3, Corrine Herrington, KAP, 6-0.