After reaching the Division IV volleyball semifinals last season, Ascension Episcopal is reloading under new coach Celie LeBlanc-Ulm, who has one of the state's top players in Abby Hall.
"Abby got back to 100% about a week ago," LeBlanc-Ulm said. "She was out all summer with a lower back injury."
Last year, Hall totaled 401 kills, 285 digs, 48 aces and 13 blocks for Ascension, which went 17-9 and entered the playoffs as a No. 8 seed.
'Abby is definitely our offensive leader," LeBlanc-Ulm said. "Her knowledge of the game and court awareness really help make her a standout athlete."
LeBlanc-Ulm is building her offense around setter Ashlyn Poirier, who takes over for all-metro selection Kira Braun. As a freshman, Braun racked up 587 assists and 193 digs before moving to Texas.
"Your setter is always going to be a key player," LeBlanc-Ulm said. "Any setter is expected to take a leadership role."
Sophomore Lola Blancher is a defensive specialist who doesn't hesitate to sacrifice her body to make a play.
"One of her specialties is putting her body on the ground to keep the ball from touching the floor," LeBlanc-Ulm said. "It's amazing to see the body control she has at such a young age. She is a lot like Abby Hall in that she plays with so much heart. Lola is so driven and focused to get better."
Katherine Voigt, Emma Caswell, Taylen Guillot, Lanie Pitre and Ryan Simon are additional standout players for the Lady Gators, who are 1-1 this season.
"Katherine has not only been battling a nagging injury, she has been asked to play a different role," LeBlanc-Ulm said. "She's moved from the middle to the outside. Emma is a returning starter in the middle. Although not very tall, she has great quickness and speed.
"Her ability to read the ball puts her in position to make blocks. Guillot is a junior who is a first-year starter. She has really put in the time and effort to understand her position as a middle blocker. She is owning her position."
Although Voigt is currently only 70% healthy, LeBlanc-Ulm said the team appears close to regaining its collective health following a rash of preseason injuries.
"We have a very hard-working, competitive team," she said. "They have the desire to be successful. They're really dug in and accepted our new coaching style. I'm excited to see them compete."
LeBlanc-Ulm, who built Acadiana High into a perennial playoff contender, takes over at Ascension Episcopal after longtime coach Jill Braun relocated to Texas.
The Lady Gators compete in District 2-IV, which sent four teams to the state tournament last season. In the quarterfinals, Ascension Episcopal disposed of No. 1 Parkview Baptist in three sets before falling to state champion Academy of Sacred Heart-NO in the semifinals.