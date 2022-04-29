For the first time since 2002, the Port Barre softball program is back in the state finals.
Behind a stellar performance in the circle by pitcher Samantha Daniels and great defensive plays, the Devils defeated Kinder 1-0 in the Class 2A semifinals Friday at Frasch Park in Sulphur.
“We talked about it with the girls, and we said, ‘Look, don’t even pack your stuff because we are coming back to the hotel,' ” Devils coach Jacques Soileau said. “They were confident, they were calm, they were relaxed. They were a lot more relaxed than the coaches that’s for sure and their play showed it.”
Daniels allowed two hits, with no walks and struck out six in seven innings.
“It feels awesome, especially as a sophomore to carry your team into the ship,” Daniels said about reaching the state championship game. “To know they are all depending on you and know that they have your back is absolutely amazing.”
Port Barre, which will look to win its first softball state championship since 2000, will face the Many-Doyle winner in the final at noon Saturday in Sulphur.
Daniels, who only faced trouble in the top of the fourth inning after allowing a one-out trip to Kinder pitcher Bri Fontenot. However, that’s as close as Fontenot would get to scoring, as Daniels got Hadley Lemons to pop out to shortstop and Cicily Hill to ground out.
“Kinder is a good hitting team,” Soileau said. “For her (Daniels) as a sophomore to come out here and battle like that and never get rattled. … I don’t know what to say.”
The first 41/2 innings were a pitcher’s duel between Daniels and Fontenot.
But in the bottom of the fifth, the Devils (23-4) ended the scoring drought on Blaire Young's aggressive baserunning. Young led off the inning with a single, before stealing second and third base. With two outs, Young scored on a passed ball for the 1-0 advantage.
Daniels retired Kinder in order to close the game.
“We were mainly going in and out with fastballs and then started throwing the rise and changeups,” Daniels said. “The changeup really got them off because my changeup is actually like 20 mph slower than my actual pitch. So, it was a good balance between all of my pitches.”
FRANKLIN PARISH 8, BEAU CHENE 1: Unless you are a team with returning players who have experienced Sulphur, it’s hard to simulate that environment during the regular season.
The crowds are louder, the fields are faster, and the mistakes are magnified exponentially.
That’s what Beau Chene softball coach Thad Dickey said he thought those elements affected what happened to his Gators, who were routed 8-1 by Franklin Parish in the Class 4A semifinals Friday at Frasch Park.
“I thought the state got too big at times for some of the girls in the game,” Dickey said. “Hats off to Franklin Parish because they were a better team than we were.”
The Patriots wasted little time jumping on Beau Chene with three runs in the first inning before adding another in the second to take a 4-0 lead. However, in the bottom of the third, the Gators put runners on second and third with no outs.
But a first to second to home double-play on a bunt attempt stymied the threat and the inning ended when the next batter grounded out to shortstop.
“That double play was very deflating,” Dickey said. “We had the bunt called and we got it down, but we didn’t execute on the bases. It was just a mistake, and Franklin Parish capitalized on it.”
The Patriots broke the game open on Carlie Emfinger's three-run homer to left field in the top of the fourth inning for a 7-0 lead.
“Franklin Parish just never let us gain any momentum in the game,” Dickey said. “We played hard, but (Friday) wasn’t our day.”
Franklin Parish will face the North DeSoto-Eunice winner at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Lexi Gautreaux was the losing pitcher. Offensive highlights for Beau Chene were Chloe Bonvillain and Camille Champagne. Bonvillain was 2 for 4 with two doubles, and Champagne went 1 for 3 with a run scored.
“Our two through eight hitters were a combined 2-for-23, and that’s not us,” Dickey said. “Their pitcher did a great job of keeping us off balance. Overall, I just feel like some of our youth and lack of experience kind of showed its face.”